Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nick Bannerman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc b) LEI 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 5p shares GB00BMV92D64 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend reinvstment c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 377 pence per share 49 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 49 ordinary 5p shares 377 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 30 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC