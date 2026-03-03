Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
03.03.26 | 15:25
4,300 Euro
-2,71 % -0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 20:18 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 2 March 2026 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income 		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 387.21 382.06
NAV with debt at fair value 391.24 386.09

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

3 March 2026

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2026 PR Newswire
