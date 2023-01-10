Winning Brands Corp.: GestureTek Winning Brands Roll Out Tech Upgrades to Mall of America, Largest in the USA

GestureTek Winning Brands Activate Ambitious Plans for 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) announces that its GestureTek Division www.GestureTek.com is launching broad tech upgrades for existing customers in 2023, starting immediately. America's largest shopping mall, Mall of America in Minnesota, is receiving the newest version of GestureTek's previously installed hardware and software to support the mall's popular Crayola Experience, this week.

GestureTek originally delivered interactive projection systems to support Crayola Experience Centers in multiple locations including Easton, Pennsylvania; Orlando, Florida; Mall of America in Minnesota; Chandler, Arizona and Plano, Texas. These systems included GestureTek's GroundFX (Crayola branded Stomp & Play) at each location. Other locations additionally installed GestureTek Magical Virtual World projections, which won the Digital Signage Association's Gold APEX Award as "Art Alive". The system enables children to create and interact with their own art. This has evolved in content and function to become "Silly Selfies". The current Mall of America GestureTek upgrade pertains to the Stomp and Play GroundFX.

Winning Brands' GestureTek Division is the inventor and early developer of an increasingly hot tech sector that aims to control digital displays and devices through body and hand movements. GestureTek's technology has for many years been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture control of a wide array of visual display systems, across diverse industries. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in this market, and enjoys a large installed commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen in its websites or found in any internet search with the search term "GestureTek". Company websites include: www.GestureTek.com and www.GestureTekHealth.com. Abundant video resources are also available at https://vimeo.com/search?q=GestureTek.

Photo Caption:

Delightful interaction between child and a gesture controlled display developed by GestureTek, winning the Digital Signage Association's Gold APEX Award. GestureTek is a Winning Brands enterprise.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION

Winning Brands has been a manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented consumer chemical products. Winning Brands indicated in its public communications that it seeks to enhance shareholder value by curating additional business ventures with broader scope, including the launch of a Tech Division. This Tech Division is the new home of the GestureTek brand.

