Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss, and environmental risk management solutions, has strengthened its Complex Claims Solutions USA division with the addition of Richard J. Booker as Senior Executive General Adjuster.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005038/en/

Richard J. Booker (Photo: Business Wire)

Over 38 years, Booker has risen through the commercial P&C ranks, gaining comprehensive and proficient commercial technical knowledge. He has successfully resolved many claims valued at $20 million or more, and has handled a wide variety of complex claims, including catastrophe management in Texas after Hurricane Ike, to earthquake damage at a military establishment in New Zealand, and tornado damage at an aircraft plant in Kansas. Booker's career includes holding Senior Executive General Adjuster positions at several leading claims adjusting companies.

"Rich Booker is an inspiring leader with all the skills to handle any specialty commercial lines claim from start to finish," said William Kramer, Chief Executive Officer at GRS Complex Claims Solutions USA. "No one in our industry is more articulate, well-organized, self-motivated, and professional."

Booker added: "I comply with the most rigid time-sensitive guidelines, as well as other adjusting requirements. This creates a professional path that guarantees a successful outcome in adjusting major and complex claims."

Richard J. Booker holds a license as a Chartered Commercial Property Liability Loss Adjuster. He achieved his Associate Degree in 2001, accompanied by elevation to the Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters (CILA). Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, he can be reached at +1 (347) 544-0613.

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property casualty claims, natural catastrophes, and environmental pollution events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005038/en/

Contacts:

William "Bill" Kramer

CEO, Complex Claims Solutions USA

Global Risk Solutions, Inc.

860.470.2801

bkramer@globalrisksolutions.com