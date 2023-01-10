The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility Opens Its Annual Corporate Inclusion Index Survey for 2023 Participation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) announces the opening of its annual Corporate Inclusion Index (CII)?survey for 2023. The survey period extends from today until March 31. HACR's annual corporate accountability survey offers corporate executives a tool for measuring Hispanic inclusion in employment, procurement, governance, and philanthropy. Last year, a majority of the companies that participated were listed in the Fortune 500 and represented a variety of industries, including commercial banks, diversified financials, financial data services, food, consumer products, beverages, insurance, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and healthcare, including insurance and managed care; medical products, and equipment.

The survey is open to corporations at no cost. Results are analyzed for a report to be published in early October, during Hispanic Heritage Month. Though the results are aggregated and anonymized, companies?that excel in any one of the four pillar areas will be awarded the HACR CII 5-Star Rating during the HACR 31st?Annual Symposium:?The Power of Hispanic Inclusion in New York City, set to take place October 9-11.?

"The HACR Corporate Inclusion Index is the perfect measurement tool for prescient corporate leaders who are ahead of the curve when it comes to understanding, including, and serving the growing Hispanic community through equitable corporate practices and investments," said Sylvia Pérez Cash, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of HACR.

"United States demographic trends make Hispanic inclusion a business imperative, and the first step towards sustainable change is understanding how your company measures up," said Cid Wilson, President and CEO of HACR. "The CII helps companies transform good intentions into actionable steps."

The?annual survey?has been the source for comprehensive reporting and measuring on Hispanic inclusion since 2009. It is among the most followed surveys of corporate accountability in the Hispanic community. The?2022 HACR CII report?examined Hispanic inclusion practices at companies as they recalibrated following the volatility of the prior two years of a global pandemic and renewed interest in social justice. This year's survey offers returning participants the chance?to measure progress and areas of opportunity for greater Hispanic inclusion. New participants are invited to leverage their survey results to establish a starting point for their Hispanic inclusion journey.

The survey is open to all companies and gives newcomers a baseline assessment and a chance?to demonstrate commitment to the Hispanic community. Corporations interested in learning more can take the first step with an email to research@hacr.org or by visiting?www.hacr.org/cii.?

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in the areas of Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance. Through our corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion throughout Corporate America.

