InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI), announced today that Kimberly Gerard has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to continue to propel InMoment's leadership position within the customer experience (CX) industry.

Kimberly is a dynamic financial leader that brings over 20 years of leadership and financial experience and success. She was most recently Chief Transformation Officer at Cerner Corporation (currently Oracle-Cerner) where she leveraged her strong financial acumen and leadership skills to influence and ensure the financial growth of the organization. She has experience in leading high-priority initiatives and aligning financial objectives to overall business strategies. At Cerner, she ran and led all parts of the finance organization including global FP&A, corporate controller, and global systems. Gerard began her career as a Controller for BellSouth Intelliventures and a Senior Accountant for FastWeb, Inc.

"Kimberly is joining InMoment during a time of rapid technology and business expansion and will be crucial to the continued effort to deliver on our strategy of integrated CX-driving improved experiences throughout organizations of leading brands worldwide," said John Lewis, CEO of InMoment. "Her reputation of being an action-oriented leader and critical understanding of what it takes to drive growth will be key to the acceleration of our continued business success."

"It is an exciting time to join InMoment and I'm looking forward to working with John and the InMoment team to contribute to revenue management and optimization and further the success of the InMoment business," said Kimberly Gerard. "As companies continue to invest in customer experience initiatives, I look forward to supporting the company's strategic goals through financial and investment opportunities and optimizing profitability to take the business to the next level."

About InMoment

Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value-where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com.

