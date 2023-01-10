SCOR Investment Partners' sustainable investment approach is endorsed with the attainment of LuxFLAG ESG and LuxFLAG Environment labels across several funds.

PRESS RELEASE | January10, 2023 N° 01- 2023

SCOR Investment Partners'sustainable investment approach is endorsed with the attainment ofLuxFLAG ESG and LuxFLAG Environment labelsacross several funds.

SCOR Investment Partners, the asset management company of the SCOR group, is proud to announce that six of its investment vehicles have been granted the use of the LuxFLAG label.

Luxembourg Finance Labelling Agency (LuxFLAG) is an independent and international non-profit association created to support sustainable finance. It promotes sustainable investments by awarding a recognizable label to eligible investment vehicles.

The LuxFLAG ESG label certifies that the Investment Product incorporates Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) criteria throughout the entire investment process while screening 100% of the invested portfolio according to one of the ESG strategies and standards recognized by LuxFLAG.

The LuxFLAG Environment label certifies that the Investment product primarily invests its assets in environment-related sectors in a responsible manner. The eligibility criteria for the LuxFLAG Environment label require eligible funds to have a portfolio of investments in environment-related sectors corresponding to at least 75% of the fund's total assets.

Four SCOR Investment Partners funds have been granted the LuxFLAG ESG label:

The SCOR Sustainable Euro Loans fund (label renewal), classified as Article 8 under the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR),

The SCOR Sustainable Euro High Yield fund (label renewal), classified as Article 8 SFDR,

The SCOR Funds - ESG Euro Short Term Duration High Yield fund, (label granted) newly classified as Article 8 SFDR following the strengthening of its sustainable investment process, and

The SCOR Euro Loans Natural Capital fund ("Applicant Fund Status" label granted), launched in November 2022, classified as Article 9 SFDR. The fund aims to finance companies committed to limiting their environmental impact, through the sustainable use of water, energy, or a policy of waste reduction.

Two SCOR Investment Partners infrastructure debt funds have been granted the LuxFLAG Environment label:

The SCOR Infrastructure Loans III fund (label renewal), classified as Article 8 SFDR, which has completed its investment period, and

The SCORLUX Infrastructure Loans IV fund (label confirmed following the grant of an "Applicant Fund Status" label in 2021), classified as Article 9 SFDR. This fund is the fourth vintage of the senior infrastructure debt strategy. It invests exclusively in projects with a positive environmental or social impact. Fundraising and capital deployment are on-going.

Fabrice Rossary, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, comments: " These labels independently confirm both the strength of ESG criteria integration in our investment processes, as well as our capacity for innovation in private asset classes. We reaffirm our positioning as a responsible investor and our commitment to financing the sustainable development of societies, together."

About SCOR Investment Partners

Financing the sustainable development of societies, together.

SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around seven management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Direct Real Estate, Real Estate Loans, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 6.1 billion as of September 30, 2022. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 18.4 billion (including undrawn commitments).

