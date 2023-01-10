Cutter Associates, a leading provider of research and consultancy services for asset managers, asset owners, and other investment companies around the globe has appointed Cindy Castellano, CFA as CEO effective April 1, 2023. She will replace current CEO, John Clark.

Clark, who has been CEO of Cutter since April 2019, has been with Cutter Associates since its inception in 1999. He will remain involved with Cutter helping to grow Cutter's research membership and consultancy business in the European and US markets.

Castellano joined Cutter in 2009 and currently serves as a Managing Principal and a practice leader. She created and led the firm's client facing practice, advising investment management firms on how to improve their client experience technology operations. "Under Cindy's direction, our client facing practice revenue has grown nearly fourfold in the past seven years and has become a leading business line for Cutter and a relevant service for our clients. I am excited to see Cindy continue to expand the business moving forward," said Clark.

Prior to joining Cutter, Castellano served as Vice President and Head of Operations for Security Global which was acquired by Guggenheim Investments. She was Vice President and Head of Operations, responsible for firm-wide middle and back office functions. Prior to that, she served as Vice President and Head of Equities, leading the firm's investment team and supervising equity trading activities.

"I'm extremely honored to be appointed as incoming CEO at Cutter", said Castellano. "I look forward to continuing our long-standing position as a trusted advisor in the investment management industry, strategically advancing our business, and deepening our relationships with our research members and consulting clients around the world," she added.

About Cutter Associates

Cutter Associates, LLC serves the operational, technology, and client experience needs of the asset and wealth management industry with independent research, exclusive events, custom benchmarking, a global consultancy, and a vast peer network. Headquartered in Massachusetts, and owned by NRI in Japan, Cutter has subsidiaries in Canada and the UK, and offices in London and Sydney. Visit www.cutterassociates.com.

About NRI

NRI is a leading global provider of consulting services and system solutions, including management consulting, system integration, and IT management and solutions for the financial, manufacturing, retail and service industries. NRI has over 16,000 employees in over 100 offices globally. Visit www.nri.com/en.

