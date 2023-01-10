DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

DATE: January 09, 2023

The thirteenth coupon payment of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is done on 09.01.2023

Board Decision Date 30.07.2019

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 7,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bond Maturity Date 07.10.2029 Maturity (Day) 3651 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRSGRANE2915 Starting Date of Sale 03.10.2019 Ending Date of Sale 08.10.2019 Maturity Starting Date 09.10.2019 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 252,880,000 Coupon Number 40 Redemption Date 07.10.2029 Payment Date 08.10.2029

Was The Payment Made? No No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Exchange Was The Coupon Number Date Date Date Rate (%) - Yearly - Yearly Payment Amount Rate Payment Simple (%) Compound (%) Made? 1 07.01.2020 06.01.2020 07.01.2020 3,7162 15,0714 15,94 9,397,526.56 Yes 2 07.04.2020 06.04.2020 07.04.2020 3,0351 12,1737 12,74 7.675.160,88 Yes 3 07.07.2020 06.07.2020 07.07.2020 2,4533 9,84 10,21 6.203.905,04 Yes 4 07.10.2020 06.10.2020 07.10.2020 2.8171 11,1766 11,60 7.123.882,48 Yes 5 07.01.2021 06.01.2021 07.01.2021 4,1584 16,4981 17,42 10,515,761.92 Yes 6 07.04.2021 06.04.2021 07.04.2021 4,7231 19,1548 20,58 1,943,775,28 Yes 7 07.07.2021 06.07.2021 07.07.2021 5,1822 20,7856 22,46 13,104,747,36 Yes 8 07.10.2021 06.10.2021 07.10.2021 5,1929 20,6023 22,05 13,131,805.52 Yes 9 07.01.2022 06.01.2022 07.01.2022 4,4217 17,5425 18,59 11,181,594.96 Yes 10 07.04.2022 06.04.2022 07.04.2022 3,8754 15,7167 16,67 9,800,111.52 Yes 11 07.07.2022 06.07.2022 07.07.2022 3,9138 15,6982 16,65 9,897,217.43 Yes 12 07.10.2022 06.10.2022 07.10.2022 3,7918 15,0437 15,81 9,588,703.84 Yes 13 07.01.2023 06.01.2023 09.01.2023 2,9906 11,8648 12,34 7,562,629.28 Yes 14 07.04.2023 06.04.2023 07.04.2023 15 07.07.2023 06.07.2023 07.07.2023 16 07.10.2023 06.10.2023 09.10.2023 17 07.01.2024 05.01.2024 08.01.2024 18 07.04.2024 05.04.2024 08.04.2024 19 07.07.2024 05.07.2024 08.07.2024 20 07.10.2024 04.10.2024 07.10.2024 21 07.01.2025 06.01.2025 07.01.2025 22 07.04.2025 04.04.2025 07.04.2025 23 07.07.2025 04.07.2025 07.07.2025 24 07.10.2025 06.10.2025 07.10.2025 25 07.01.2026 06.01.2026 07.01.2026 26 07.04.2026 06.04.2026 07.04.2026 27 07.07.2026 06.07.2026 07.07.2026 28 07.10.2026 06.10.2026 07.10.2026 29 07.01.2027 06.01.2027 07.01.2027 30 07.04.2027 06.04.2027 07.04.2027 31 07.07.2027 06.07.2027 07.07.2027 32 07.10.2027 06.10.2027 07.10.2027 33 07.01.2028 06.01.2028 07.01.2028 34 07.04.2028 06.04.2028 07.04.2028 35 07.07.2028 06.07.2028 07.07.2028 36 07.10.2028 06.10.2028 09.10.2028 37 07.01.2029 05.01.2029 08.01.2029 38 07.04.2029 06.04.2029 09.04.2029 39 07.07.2029 06.07.2029 09.07.2029 40 07.10.2029 05.10.2029 08.10.2029 Principal/ Maturity Date 07.10.2029 05.10.2029 08.10.2029 252,880,000 Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

