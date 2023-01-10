Devo Technology: Devo Appoints Brian Froehling as New Chief Revenue Officer

Strategic leadership appointment advances the company's next stage of growth and execution following an impressive 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced the leadership appointment of Brian Froehling to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With 20+ years of experience driving revenue growth, Froehling will oversee Devo's global sales, channel, solution engineering, and revenue operations teams as the company looks to further expand into new regions and industries.



"Coming off a strong 2022 that saw Devo achieve a $2 billion valuation, we're excited for Brian to join the team as we enter our next stage of growth," said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Devo. "We've more than tripled our revenue, customers, and employees in the past two years, and Brian's extensive experience and proven track record perfectly position Devo for continued momentum into the coming year as we look to further make the autonomous SOC a reality for enterprises around the globe."

Froehling comes to Devo with a highly-esteemed resume, working across large-scale and pre-IPO enterprises to accelerate revenue growth. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Head of Sales at Brightcove, where he ran $220 million in sales globally. Before that, Froehling was Vice President of Sales at CA Technologies, overseeing product sales for DevOps, Agile, and Cybersecurity solutions.

"Backed by incredible investment partners, a talented team and unparalleled technology, Devo has created a security analytics platform that addresses customers' needs and arms security leaders to take confident action to protect their business," said Froehling. "As we head into 2023, I'm looking forward to working with the leadership team to empower even more enterprises to optimize and re-calibrate their approach to security with Devo as their trusted and favored partner."

Froehling's hiring is on the heels of an impressive fiscal year for Devo. In addition to its $100 million Series F fundraising round in June of 2022, the organization acquired LogicHub and Kognos to further bring to life its vision for powering the autonomous SOC, and closed five new multi-million-dollar customers in the past four months.

Devo also earned recognition in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM 2022 Vendor Assessment , and entered a multi-year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services .

To learn more about how Devo is bringing the autonomous SOC to life and offering a wider array of security analytics solutions, visit Devo.com .

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com .

