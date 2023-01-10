PORCARI, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / The end of the year is calendar time for Sofidel, a global leader in the production of tissue paper for hygienic and domestic use, particularly well-known in Italy and Europe for its Regina brand. The "We, Sofidel. Our Passions Fuel Our Future" project puts the Group's people center stage. The calendar features one person from each of the 13 countries in the world where the company operates.

Sofidel dedicates the 2023 company calendar to their talent and to the passions that enrich each of their lives, whilst also nourishing the company with curiosity, sensitivity, and intelligence. The more than 6,600 members of the Sofidel community were each invited to apply to talk about what they like to do in their spare time. So many people responded, with hundreds of photos and videos. Pictures of sports, art, music, DIY, gardening, cooking, and much, much more.

An external jury then had the task of selecting 13 of them. These 13 were read and interpreted by photographer Pietro Paolini, founder of the "TerraProject Photographers" collective and winner of the World Press Photo in 2012 and the Marco Pesaresi Prize for contemporary photography in 2013.

The shots were set in Italy, in the production spaces, both of the paper mill (first phase of production: from raw material to paper) and the converting plant (second phase of production where the finished product is made: toilet paper, household paper, napkins, paper handkerchiefs, facial tissues, etc.). The link that unites the people, their talents and their commitment, to an idea of integral and responsible development was thus made more explicit.

Thus were born the portraits of Sean, a production technician from the UK who is passionate about acting; Fabrice, a shift manager in a French plant who is also a champion weightlifter; and Els, a human resources specialist in Benelux who loves food. Then, of course, there's everyone else…

Pietro Paolini's approach was imaginative and amusing. He played with details referring to each of the individual's passions, recreating an effect of decontextualization with respect to the industrial settings.

Elena Faccio, Sofidel Creative, Communication & CSR Director said, "'We, Sofidel' is a project in which we believed from day one. We wanted to turn the work tool that is the company calendar into an adventure for discussion and sharing. Our company is made by our people. People from different countries and cultures who, together, have made and continue to make Sofidel an international company with founding values of sustainability, integrity, and mutual respect."

"WE, SOFIDEL" CONCEPTION AND CREATIVE DIRECTION: BCW ITALY

SETS AND PHOTOGRAPHY: PIETRO PAOLINI

PRINTING: GAM EDIT SRL

The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and domestic use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania and the USA - with more than 6,000 employees, net sales of 2,095 million Euros (2021) and a production capacity of over one million tonnes per year (1,440,000 tonnes in 2021). "Regina", its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the reference markets. Other brands include: Softis, Le Trèfle, Sopalin, KittenSoft, Nalys, Cosynel, Lycke, Nicky, Papernet. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers programme, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic factor with regards to growth and is committed to reducing its impact on natural capital and maximising social benefits, setting as objective the creation of shared added value for all stakeholders. Sofidel's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets to 2030 have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with reductions required to keep warming to well-below 2°C, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. www.sofidel.com

Sofidel Press Office

Silvia Colleoni - +39 349 3457751 - silvia.colleoni@bcw-global.com

Giorgia Desimini - +39 389 2019708 - giorgia.desimini@bcw-global.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sofidel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734674/We-Sofidel-Our-Passions-Fuel-Our-Future