Sheeva.AI and AeonCharge Announce New Strategic Partnership to Improve EV Charging Experience

Partnership brings together the leader in the in-vehicle commerce sector with the major EV charger platform to boost adoption of electric vehicles in North America.

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Sheeva.AI and AeonCharge announced a new strategic partnership that will bring in-vehicle activation and payment of over 50,000 public EV chargers in North America.

It brings together Sheeva.AI, the leader in in-car payments that provides vehicle location-based services that help monetize the driver experience, and AeonCharge, whose app helps EV drivers seamlessly locate, activate, and pay for charging sessions across various charger networks through a single platform.

"So many OEMs are shifting to electric vehicles today. We are here to help with this transition. While the infrastructure keeps growing, the user experience still largely falls short," said Evgeny Klochikhin, founder and CEO of Sheeva.AI.

"By bringing seamless navigation and payments inside the car, together with AeonCharge, we help remove the notorious 'range anxiety' and improve overall ownership experience," he added. "The EV future is clearly focused on user convenience and adoption. I'm proud of what we and all of our partners like AeonCharge have accomplished to help the cause."

"At AeonCharge, our mission is to connect every charger and electric vehicle on the road. Our platform combines thousands of EV chargers into a single interface that makes charging a convenient and easy experience for drivers," says Christopher Jing, Co-Founder and COO at AeonCharge.

He says his firm sees huge potential: "Connecting the drivers to our network directly within cars makes it a thousand times better. It's a new consumer marketplace, and we look forward to working together with Sheeva.AI to grow and scale this opportunity."

Sheeva.AI's patented precise geolocation technology allows drivers to seamlessly pay for and receive services such as EV charging, fueling, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through without leaving the comfort of their vehicle.



The firm's technology automatically detects the vehicle at the specific gas pump, parking spot, electric vehicle charging space, or drive-through lane and enables payments right on the in-vehicle infotainment screen or in any OEM's mobile app.

AeonCharge provides EV drivers with real-time data on the availability of chargers compatible with their vehicle across several popular public charging networks and enables activation of the charging hardware without exiting the car.



The two companies started discussions in mid-2022 and formalized the partnership this week, with plans to allow Sheeva.AI's technology to activate thousands of EV chargers via the car's infotainment screen by the end of 2023.

About Sheeva.AI

Sheeva.AI's in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience.



Using the Sheeva Open AP, it integrates payments directly via the cloud and SDK through a secure digital wallet, requiring no additional hardware and no new apps.

Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, as well as New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany), and Nagoya (Japan).

Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, as well as New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany), and Nagoya (Japan).

More information is available at www.sheeva.ai, and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s

About AeonCharge

AeonCharge allows EV drivers to seamlessly locate, activate, and pay for charging sessions across various providers in the United States using their preferred interface. The AeonCharge Roaming Hub bridges EV charging networks with service providers through a single, dynamic integration.

AeonCharge is founded, funded, and supported by thousands of frustrated EV drivers. Their mobile app ensures the simplest and most user-friendly experience. Unlike other charging apps out there, they support both activation and payment, seamlessly with one easy click.

AeonCharge is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

More information at https://www.aeoncharge.com/

