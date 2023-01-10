PayQuicker Announces Payments Veteran Nazuk Jain as Head of Product

Former Product Manager for Apple's retail online payments and affordability team bolsters the PayQuicker team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / PayQuicker , an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, today announced the addition of Nazuk Jain as Head of Product. In this role, Jain will continue to build out PayQuicker's product team, and lead new initiatives in PayQuicker's growing toolkit of payouts-as-a-service products.

As Head of Product for PayQuicker, Jain will focus on the growing product roadmap, including new product development and bolstering existing products. With a focus on ROI for customers and partners alike, Jain will also be strategizing the long-term product vision and product testing prior to go-to-market.

"I am thrilled to be joining PayQuicker at such an exciting time for the company," said Jain. "My team will be focused on strengthening PayQuicker's underlying technology solutions and furthering the company's commitment to investing in and building products that serve the needs of payees, and particularly gig economy workers, across the globe."

Jain joins from Apple, where she was a Product Manager for the retail online payments and affordability team. Prior to this, she was a Product Manager for Wells Fargo, overseeing digital products in personal lending, and previously worked at J.P. Morgan in Single-use-accounts(SUA) product as Associate Product Manager, developing an enterprise payment solution and building digital products for merchants.

"Adding Nazuk is yet another signifier of PayQuicker's growth and strength in the global payouts industry," said Charles Rosenblatt , President of PayQuicker. "Nazuk will play a key factor in maintaining the top quality of our award-winning products and continuing to build out our offerings for our more than 300 clients and growing around the world."

Jain will be spearheading further product momentum for PayQuicker, since its September launch of Payouts OS , a global payouts-as-a-service platform designed to address the needs of gig economy workers and small to medium-sized businesses across a diverse set of industries. Payouts OS offers flexible payouts options, such as virtual cards, bank transfers, crypto and global eWallets, to deliver payments to the estimated 78 million gig economy workers globally, as well as the underbanked, who cannot access paychecks through traditional bank accounts.

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is an innovative global financial technology company that provides its corporate and consumer clients with a robust payments and treasury platform. Since 2007, we have been revolutionizing payouts, allowing businesses of any size to offer instant payouts across 214 countries and territories in over 40 major currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, local bank transfers and mobile wallets. PayQuicker leverages its award-winning solutions to serve the diverse needs of clients across industries. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label our products, empowering fast and flexible spending options under their own branded experience. Our mission is to enable clients with superior payment and purchasing power that immediately drives business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/ .

