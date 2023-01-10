@SCALE offers channel partners strong revenue potential, significant growth opportunities, and industry-leading resources and tools

IRONSCALES, the leading enterprise cloud email security platform, today announces the launch of the IRONSCALES @SCALE ("At Scale") Partner Program to support and drive growth for the company's valued global channel partners. The new channel program is designed to revolutionize the way IRONSCALES partners with industry-leading technology distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), global system integrators (GSIs), managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. The new program will enable and incentivize partners to sell IRONSCALES as the company moves to a channel-first model.

Leading this initiative is recently appointed channel veteran, Mark Fitzmaurice, SVP of Global Channel Sales at IRONSCALES, who will drive the @SCALE partner program across technology distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and resellers globally.

"We are thankful for our incredible partners and look forward to adding even more value to our partner program with @SCALE," said Eyal Benishti, CEO at IRONSCALES. "Protecting global enterprise organizations from cyberattacks is our mission and partners are a vital part of our aggressive global growth plan to create a safer world," said Benishti. "As the industry's only email security platform to combine artificial intelligence and human insights to fight phishing, we offer partners the most comprehensive solution in the market and exciting revenue incentives with this program. I am excited Mark Fitzmaurice is here to lead this important channel initiative for IRONSCALES," said Benishti.

The @SCALE program enables partners to provide comprehensive email security to their customers through a powerful, yet simple email security platform designed for today's global enterprise organizations. @SCALE offers IRONSCALES partners guaranteed margins, significant growth opportunities, protected revenue, and world-class resources and tools. The new program is offered at three tiers Authorized, Gold, and Platinum and provides IRONSCALES partners with several benefits, including revenue incentives like complimentary NFR software licenses, SPIFFs, marketing funds, and guaranteed margins; enablement benefits like product demo support, training and accreditation, technical update webinars ahead of product releases, and the most up-to-date collateral and sales tools; joint marketing support like co-branded assets, press releases; and robust partner portal and deal registration software to make it easy to do business with IRONSCALES. To become a partner and learn more about the @SCALE partner program, click here.

"We are excited to launch @SCALE at IRONSCALES for our valued channel partners," said Mark Fitzmaurice, SVP of Channel Sales at IRONSCALES. "Among the many program benefits, one unique differentiator is our product multi-tenancy capabilities, which allows partners and distributors the ability to monitor all customers from a single pane of glass, while also giving them the capability to make global changes across all customers in one dashboard. This kind of scale and control is a major value-add for our partners," said Fitzmaurice. "It's an exciting time to be an IRONSCALES partner with more opportunities and margin than ever; our team looks forward to celebrating joint successes with our partners," said Fitzmaurice.

The launch of the IRONSCALES' channel program comes on the heels of IRONSCALES' continued international growth including the hiring of SVP of International Sales, Ronnen Brunner in Q4 2022. IRONSCALES grew its international footprint by adding new distributors, Distology in Q3, and Brunner led the initiative to bring MEA Tec and Ingecom into the IRONSCALES partnership portfolio in Q4. In addition, internally, he has grown the international team in the UK, MEA, Israel, and Latin America to meet the growing global demands for IRONSCALES email security.

"For me, delighting customers and helping them protect their organizations with outstanding technology is the type of company I was looking to join. Not only does IRONSCALES harness the power of machine learning (ML), but also makes it even better with the power of the community the power of combining technology and human intelligence is a clear solution for me to a threat which is just going to get worse," said Brunner. "I knew that this is where I wanted to be, and I look forward to growing our global footprint with distributors, partners and resellers to protect more organizations worldwide."

"IRONSCALES continues to bring on experienced leaders to meet the rising demand from enterprise organizations whose technologies are failing them in the fight against phishing," said Russell McGuire, CRO at IRONSCALES. "Legacy technologies simply cannot keep up with the advanced phishing attacks like business email compromise (BEC) and account takeover attacks (ATO). Organizations need strong email security and IRONSCALES is unmatched in our ability to detect remediate through the power of AI and human insights (HI)," said McGuire. He continued, "I'm thrilled to welcome both Mark Fitzmaurice and Ronnen Brunner to the team to help us accelerate our global growth through the channel."

With over 7,000 global customers, IRONSCALES is rated a leading cloud email security provider by renowned industry analysts. Customers provide high ratings for IRONSCALES email security and innovation on Gartner Peer Reviews and G2. IRONSCALES is proud to deliver world class customer service and support and boasts an industry leading NPS score of 65.

