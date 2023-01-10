DJ AuthorityTech Captures Tech Unicorn Market, Doubles Down on Results-Based PR Model

AuthorityTech LLC. AuthorityTech Captures Tech Unicorn Market, Doubles Down on Results-Based PR Model 10-Jan-2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AuthorityTech Captures Tech Unicorn Market, Doubles Down on Results-Based PR Model

Miami, FL. - In today's marketplace, one common theme that's a constant can be described in a single word: innovation. It defines the hypercompetitive world of tech startups and will continue to do so as the degree of competition intensifies in an increasingly fierce economy.

AuthorityTech, an invite-only, highly exclusive PR firm that specializes in the technology startup space, understands in detail the challenges faced by companies seeking to separate themselves from the pack and truly stand out for their key target audiences. Founder and CEO Jaxon Parrott and CSO Christian Lehman recently sat down with me in their Miami office to explain how AuthorityTech internally leverages innovation, reinventing the Tech PR model in the process.

"We live in a world where technology has changed and will continue to change the very fabric of how companies attract new business," Parrott said. "Public relations firms have been around for decades, but unfortunately many have not adapted to the changing landscape that technology has forced upon them. Tech startups need great digital media placements that tell a story their customers and investors understand on a deep level. They also need high-quality content produced fast to compete, let alone stand out in their market. At AuthorityTech, we've always believed in leveraging technology to move quicker and smarter by focusing solely on inputs that generate results."

As the tech startup space continues to grow rapidly, AuthorityTech is doubling down on its results-based model. As Lehman put it, "No startup cares about how many hours a PR firm works, they care about how many tangible valuable media placements they can secure, and how well they can be positioned for new customers and investors." This model has paid off heavily for AuthorityTech, as they have grown their client base to include several tech unicorns in the past year alone.

To stay on course with its strategic north star, AuthorityTech doesn't work with just any startup. As Parrott explains, "We only want to work with tech startups that dream big and are in alignment with our mission, which is to highlight companies making a contribution to the world through great technology that advances humankind."

Going into 2023, AuthorityTech plans to continue pursuing its results-based model with singular focus, and believes it has the ability to out-compete even the most established PR firms. "If you focus on one thing, and only one thing long enough, you can win against even the most dominant competitors who are trying to do everything," Parrott said.

Media Contact: Jaxon Parrott

+1 806-831-3502

info@authoritytech.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1531971 10-Jan-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1531971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2023 10:45 ET (15:45 GMT)