DJ Building blocks event for web 3 startups announced for ETH TLV with collider fireblocks and market across

MarketAcross Building blocks event for web 3 startups announced for ETH TLV with collider fireblocks and market across 10-Jan-2023 / 17:25 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Building Blocks Event for Web3 Startups Announced for ETH TLV With Collider, Fireblocks, and MarketAcross

Tel-Aviv, Israel | January 10, 2023 10:36 AM Eastern Standard Time

Building Blocks 23, a web3 builder-focused event, will be hosted in central Tel Aviv on February 7, 2023. Hosted by top Israeli companies as part of ETH TLV, the one-day Building Blocks event will bring together Ethereum developers and communities.

A series of workshops, panel discussions, and informal events will take place across Tel Aviv throughout ETH TLV. Building Blocks 23 organizers Collider, Fireblocks, and MarketAcross, in conjunction with StarkWare, will guide delegates through the art of creating a successful web3 business.

"On the global stage, Tel Aviv plays an out-sized role in innovative startups with proven track records," said Idan Ofrat, Co-founder and CTO at Fireblocks. "With the emergence of web3, we are excited to co-host Building Blocks 23 and to support the city's forward-thinking startup culture, bringing together the best collective experiences and insights that the country has to offer."

Building Blocks 23 will form a day-long event for the foundations of web3 entrepreneurship. Founders and builders will share personal knowledge and experience of the industry's ups and downs. The lessons, mistakes, and success stories of successful web3 builders will be recounted for the benefit of those whose web3 journey has just begun.

A series of talks will cover lessons and experiences of building in web3, mastering leading protocols, and staying on course in the face of market turbulence. Topics will also include fundraising, finding product market fit, building a security-first organization, growing a community, and building teams and culture in a distributed setting. In addition, a series of practical workshops will cover such matters as treasury management, developing sustainable tokenomic frameworks, and effective marketing and branding.

"Israel has always been a builders' hub," said Itai Elizur, COO of MarketAcross. "Innovation is part of our DNA. Naturally, the narrative has shifted from Israel being a startup nation to a web3 nation. Tel Aviv is an ideal host as it continues to be a tech engine for a top-notch community of developers."

Eylon Aviv, Principal at Collider, said: "We're excited to finally be hosting a global web3 conference in Tel Aviv. Our partners from abroad have been asking us for years when we'll be bringing an event to the city, and we're thrilled to be able to make it happen. We can't wait to bring together experts from around the world to share their knowledge and insights with the vibrant and dynamic blockchain community in Tel Aviv."

Guest speakers confirmed for Building Blocks 23 include blockchain skeptic and Ethereum expert Udi Wertheimer, SSV Network CEO Alon Muroch and a wide range of representatives from The Graph, Safe, Avalanche, AAVE and Solidus Labs.

About Collider VC

Founded in 2018, Collider is a venture capital fund focused on digital assets and early-stage startups to support the next generation of companies, protocols, and products that are building the digital native economy.

Learn more: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

About MarketAcross

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel,

MarketAcross is the world's leading blockchain PR and marketing firm. It provides a complete end-to-end marketing solution for blockchain firms across the globe.

MarketAcross has helped many of the industry's largest exchanges and blockchain projects, including Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro, build their brands among cryptocurrency and blockchain audiences.

Learn more: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,500 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over USD3 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love.

Learn more: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

Contact Details

Itai Elizur

Itai@marketacross.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1532017 10-Jan-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532017&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2023 11:25 ET (16:25 GMT)