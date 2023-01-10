Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces that it has acquired 100% of the shares of Smoky Light B.V. ('Smoky Light'), a well-established distributor in the Benelux smoke ingredients market.

The acquisition reinforces Azelis' position in the Benelux market and expands its footprint in the smoke ingredient market in EMEA. Smoky Light's portfolio of products strategically complements the group's lateral value chain for the food nutrition market, thereby further expanding its expertise and product offering to customers.

Established in 1995 and located in Reeuwijk, the Netherlands, Smoky Light is specialized in the distribution of smoke, grill, browning agents and cooking flavors and additives for the food nutrition industry. The company is managed by Ahrend Buckers, who will continue to lead the business and support the integration into Azelis. Smoky Light employs a team of dedicated local technical sales experts and runs its own formulation laboratory to serve its strong network of over 200 customers in the Benelux.

Ahrend Buckers, Managing Director of Smoky Light, comments:

"Joining Azelis will support our further growth in the Benelux in the short-term. In the long runwe are looking forward to entering a wider smoke ingredients industry that is now possible for us thanks to Azelis' strong infrastructure in that market. We are very excited and proud to be part of a leading global innovative distributor and to contribute to its success."

Evy Hellinckx, Managing Director Azelis Benelux, adds:

"Integrating Smoky Light into Azelis is a great opportunity to reinforce Azelis' footprint in the Netherlands and Belgium, but also to further strengthen Azelis' expertise and activities in smoke ingredients. This transaction is not only a great contribution to our range of aroma formulations, but it also builds on our growth strategy and reinforces our position as leading innovation service provider in specialty ingredients. It will also strengthen our relationships with our strong and established partners with whom we both work."

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in over 57 countries across the globe with around 3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion (2021). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

