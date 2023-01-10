Regulatory news:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2022:
35,732 shares
- 10,867,848.10
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,366
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,995
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 466,359 shares for 125,506,829.24
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 478,970 shares for 129,406,920.52
It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2022, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
48,343 shares
- 6,940,812.52
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,775
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,644
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 490,613 shares for 158,924,646.51
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 442,565 shares for 143,974,235.44
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
- 6,135,798.16
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Group's employees based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Total
13141
956972
284 431 475,75
11639
921535
273 381 155,96
03/01/2022
1
50
20 000,00
05/01/2022
10
250
98 250,00
06/01/2022
147
4500
1 723 230,00
07/01/2022
18
1400
527 562,00
6
600
228 240,00
10/01/2022
82
5600
2 082 696,00
10
600
227 040,00
11/01/2022
24
1600
591 328,00
13
800
297 120,00
12/01/2022
42
2800
1 033 508,00
71
3800
1 411 586,00
13/01/2022
105
5100
1 867 008,00
18
1000
367 880,00
14/01/2022
54
4000
1 427 000,00
17/01/2022
18
2000
708 240,00
40
2800
1 002 372,00
18/01/2022
54
5000
1 763 000,00
19/01/2022
80
1468
505 608,56
34
1612
563 426,24
20/01/2022
20
2200
763 752,00
16
1400
488 124,00
21/01/2022
82
4600
1 577 386,00
5
800
275 360,00
24/01/2022
112
5600
1 884 736,00
4
600
204 138,00
25/01/2022
69
4600
1 507 558,00
5
210
70 648,20
26/01/2022
8
800
259 840,00
31
2400
792 480,00
27/01/2022
112
4600
1 491 550,00
19
2000
652 400,00
28/01/2022
76
2600
836 524,00
59
3800
1 233 746,00
31/01/2022
73
3278
1 085 804,72
01/02/2022
8
600
201 720,00
74
3512
1 184 562,48
02/02/2022
43
3000
1 026 240,00
03/02/2022
144
5846
1 964 022,16
04/02/2022
38
4291
1 402 470,44
07/02/2022
42
2942
952 943,22
24
2400
781 272,00
08/02/2022
38
3321
1 065 974,58
29
1800
580 860,00
09/02/2022
89
4754
1 559 454,62
10/02/2022
41
3200
1 043 200,00
2
400
131 360,00
11/02/2022
71
2800
908 964,00
36
2600
851 240,00
14/02/2022
110
6000
1 909 980,00
26
1400
447 356,00
15/02/2022
7
400
127 920,00
29
2800
903 448,00
16/02/2022
36
4000
1 268 360,00
17/02/2022
38
3600
1 134 576,00
18
1400
445 522,00
18/02/2022
81
7500
2 461 200,00
21/02/2022
87
7400
2 377 102,00
33
1800
598 698,00
22/02/2022
119
4048
1 240 833,44
53
7000
2 242 170,00
23/02/2022
6
800
258 880,00
25
2400
782 904,00
24/02/2022
94
6500
2 019 225,00
27
6500
2 067 000,00
25/02/2022
40
3200
1 049 856,00
28/02/2022
79
3256
1 044 492,24
61
5400
1 771 686,00
01/03/2022
26
2600
855 920,00
54
3600
1 204 344,00
02/03/2022
3
200
65 680,00
15
1400
470 316,00
03/03/2022
24
2000
666 720,00
21
1400
472 486,00
04/03/2022
82
5200
1 708 304,00
33
2059
683 546,82
07/03/2022
113
5400
1 713 366,00
54
5400
1 743 444,00
08/03/2022
147
8200
2 592 676,00
37
2600
846 430,00
09/03/2022
17
1800
571 518,00
10/03/2022
28
3000
942 600,00
25
1400
446 880,00
11/03/2022
37
3709
1 152 349,21
33
3800
1 210 148,00
14/03/2022
30
2600
818 870,00
90
8400
2 676 912,00
15/03/2022
36
3200
1 039 008,00
56
4000
1 302 320,00
16/03/2022
2
200
66 880,00
61
4600
1 554 018,00
17/03/2022
18
1400
477 834,00
54
3800
1 306 744,00
18/03/2022
60
4250
1 475 472,50
128
7800
2 727 582,00
21/03/2022
79
7100
2 505 022,00
66
5384
1 904 643,84
22/03/2022
64
4200
1 477 350,00
41
3700
1 304 842,00
23/03/2022
106
8550
2 997 544,50
90
7116
2 507 393,76
24/03/2022
113
7400
2 556 182,00
10
1200
418 284,00
25/03/2022
85
8000
2 746 800,00
87
8000
2 768 560,00
28/03/2022
60
6200
2 117 114,00
78
6200
2 122 570,00
29/03/2022
35
3200
1 106 624,00
102
8200
2 847 696,00
30/03/2022
93
6600
2 293 236,00
66
4200
1 463 952,00
31/03/2022
86
7000
2 424 030,00
83
7400
2 570 834,00
01/04/2022
58
5078
1 756 632,54
79
5000
1 734 200,00
04/04/2022
41
4322
1 500 771,28
52
5200
1 809 132,00
05/04/2022
96
5600
1 947 960,00
86
7000
2 445 030,00
06/04/2022
108
8200
2 826 868,00
43
3443
1 202 261,17
07/04/2022
33
3400
1 146 786,00
37
2600
878 748,00
08/04/2022
72
5500
1 863 235,00
93
6800
2 309 212,00
11/04/2022
91
7200
2 426 760,00
62
6316
2 136 387,00
12/04/2022
100
7400
2 475 226,00
68
6800
2 281 740,00
13/04/2022
68
5600
1 852 872,00
63
5000
1 660 250,00
14/04/2022
45
3600
1 203 516,00
80
5000
1 674 700,00
19/04/2022
100
7800
2 560 974,00
20/04/2022
90
7800
2 609 334,00
21/04/2022
62
3200
1 107 424,00
98
7200
2 499 768,00
22/04/2022
61
6300
2 143 134,00
66
5600
1 910 776,00
25/04/2022
22
1000
337 050,00
81
6800
2 316 828,00
26/04/2022
40
4400
1 503 304,00
89
5124
1 759 735,32
27/04/2022
76
7000
2 354 520,00
53
4000
1 354 840,00
28/04/2022
8
900
303 633,00
91
5990
2 039 175,70
29/04/2022
56
4300
1 481 264,00
72
5286
1 827 687,36
02/05/2022
72
6999
2 325 417,75
39
4000
1 342 560,00
03/05/2022
61
5400
1 786 968,00
41
3600
1 193 832,00
04/05/2022
53
4000
1 319 880,00
46
4000
1 322 960,00
05/05/2022
76
5800
1 925 484,00
81
5800
1 938 070,00
06/05/2022
77
6800
2 184 772,00
09/05/2022
73
3900
1 208 337,00
5
200
62 520,00
10/05/2022
41
2400
739 152,00
43
2328
720 096,96
11/05/2022
85
5800
1 779 382,00
98
6672
2 052 574,08
12/05/2022
88
6200
1 878 104,00
58
4800
1 469 232,00
13/05/2022
7
200
61 900,00
56
2500
778 450,00
16/05/2022
39
6000
1 817 760,00
45
3000
937 950,00
17/05/2022
29
1900
588 506,00
53
4425
1 375 953,75
18/05/2022
49
6100
1 883 985,00
42
3488
1 082 710,08
19/05/2022
104
6600
1 978 680,00
50
4100
1 237 954,00
20/05/2022
27
2200
673 310,00
59
4387
1 345 712,25
23/05/2022
48
4400
1 350 360,00
84
5000
1 544 700,00
24/05/2022
89
6401
1 933 742,10
21
1800
547 074,00
25/05/2022
29
5399
1 603 395,02
3
1242
368 998,20
26/05/2022
12
1231
365 607,00
6
1000
302 200,00
27/05/2022
81
5100
1 571 565,00
30/05/2022
67
3200
1 009 248,00
31/05/2022
36
3200
998 400,00
01/06/2022
64
5402
1 641 991,92
02/06/2022
40
4600
1 406 174,00
03/06/2022
56
5000
1 536 550,00
63
4400
1 357 400,00
06/06/2022
6
801
247 308,75
62
4600
1 422 182,00
07/06/2022
69
4799
1 463 790,98
30
3000
917 310,00
08/06/2022
68
5200
1 571 544,00
5
800
242 944,00
09/06/2022
56
5200
1 553 656,00
58
4600
1 378 252,00
10/06/2022
60
5000
1 484 650,00
31
3200
952 672,00
13/06/2022
68
4800
1 387 872,00
10
1000
291 080,00
14/06/2022
72
5400
1 528 632,00
42
3403
969 855,00
15/06/2022
52
4600
1 296 418,00
79
5800
1 640 356,00
16/06/2022
81
5628
1 575 389,76
26
3400
955 196,00
17/06/2022
46
4972
1 393 651,60
45
4600
1 294 164,00
20/06/2022
45
5000
1 395 100,00
50
4453
1 245 147,86
21/06/2022
54
5256
1 470 313,44
65
5147
1 443 167,33
22/06/2022
79
4154
1 142 059,22
85
5600
1 552 992,00
23/06/2022
69
5390
1 504 726,30
52
5200
1 458 912,00
24/06/2022
20
1200
339 384,00
47
4856
1 400 713,20
27/06/2022
26
1350
395 766,00
33
2800
825 580,00
28/06/2022
23
1700
499 358,00
26
2600
766 532,00
29/06/2022
61
5200
1 512 420,00
49
4830
1 413 982,50
30/06/2022
70
4900
1 419 971,00
69
5000
1 454 800,00
01/07/2022
44
4258
1 255 726,78
49
4000
1 183 360,00
04/07/2022
18
1400
420 056,00
76
4800
1 441 920,00
05/07/2022
46
3810
1 141 323,60
66
4600
1 384 140,00
06/07/2022
74
5200
1 582 048,00
07/07/2022
15
1600
497 840,00
45
2800
876 792,00
08/07/2022
50
4600
1 428 024,00
23
2400
749 952,00
11/07/2022
34
3200
985 920,00
49
5000
1 547 500,00
12/07/2022
51
3606
1 118 653,32
31
2800
872 760,00
13/07/2022
23
2794
864 463,60
25
1600
499 840,00
14/07/2022
25
2000
627 320,00
15/07/2022
3
400
125 360,00
42
4400
1 400 960,00
18/07/2022
17
1600
511 648,00
36
3800
1 219 496,00
19/07/2022
69
4600
1 466 894,00
50
5000
1 601 100,00
20/07/2022
50
4200
1 361 766,00
70
4800
1 560 624,00
21/07/2022
80
5000
1 641 800,00
22/07/2022
44
4400
1 457 588,00
59
4932
1 640 087,28
25/07/2022
59
5000
1 640 600,00
47
3200
1 052 704,00
26/07/2022
67
4600
1 498 588,00
53
5200
1 697 124,00
27/07/2022
59
4800
1 578 864,00
58
5200
1 713 608,00
28/07/2022
58
5200
1 684 176,00
29/07/2022
33
3800
1 214 518,00
57
5200
1 677 104,00
01/08/2022
16
1800
589 752,00
65
3200
1 052 096,00
02/08/2022
56
5020
1 638 076,20
26
2200
718 938,00
03/08/2022
57
5380
1 755 063,60
59
5365
1 755 857,20
04/08/2022
24
2211
728 856,15
52
4400
1 453 276,00
05/08/2022
55
5389
1 754 065,61
08/08/2022
54
5000
1 573 200,00
26
1400
444 304,00
09/08/2022
89
5600
1 741 376,00
12
1116
349 966,44
10/08/2022
35
2000
619 960,00
43
4100
1 276 125,00
11/08/2022
19
1800
562 878,00
40
2884
905 518,32
12/08/2022
42
4400
1 375 132,00
61
4200
1 315 860,00
15/08/2022
54
5200
1 639 508,00
65
5200
1 643 720,00
16/08/2022
61
5800
1 814 878,00
31
3000
940 650,00
17/08/2022
84
5307
1 638 377,04
70
5600
1 731 240,00
18/08/2022
18
1500
462 405,00
67
5800
1 795 390,00
19/08/2022
102
4100
1 278 831,00
49
4402
1 376 197,26
22/08/2022
41
1910
586 752,00
23/08/2022
57
4600
1 382 392,00
8
400
121 020,00
24/08/2022
23
1100
327 635,00
31
1700
511 428,00
25/08/2022
12
700
209 517,00
17
400
121 040,00
26/08/2022
52
4142
1 218 534,98
9
300
88 899,00
29/08/2022
51
3800
1 072 474,00
30/08/2022
11
800
224 160,00
15
1800
511 776,00
31/08/2022
33
2600
740 714,00
32
2400
694 032,00
01/09/2022
42
3000
840 960,00
18
2200
620 290,00
02/09/2022
17
1600
456 928,00
61
5400
1 551 312,00
05/09/2022
30
1400
398 384,00
4
400
114 720,00
06/09/2022
47
2700
773 550,00
56
4800
1 378 464,00
07/09/2022
87
4605
1 317 260,25
52
5200
1 493 960,00
08/09/2022
45
3395
974 263,15
71
6200
1 785 972,00
09/09/2022
3
300
87 630,00
46
4500
1 326 420,00
12/09/2022
50
2326
685 355,90
43
3000
890 100,00
13/09/2022
81
4474
1 320 366,88
41
3300
986 172,00
14/09/2022
80
4040
1 167 438,80
52
4000
1 159 280,00
15/09/2022
114
5828
1 681 844,24
88
5700
1 648 497,00
16/09/2022
62
4107
1 172 589,57
93
5000
1 433 900,00
19/09/2022
64
5025
1 432 376,25
20/09/2022
75
4000
1 103 360,00
21/09/2022
61
3100
835 853,00
91
3305
900 149,80
22/09/2022
126
5500
1 478 730,00
27
1500
408 390,00
23/09/2022
26
1300
335 478,00
9
704
182 666,88
26/09/2022
62
3100
800 203,00
45
2396
621 163,00
27/09/2022
47
2600
672 022,00
50
2700
700 110,00
28/09/2022
82
4629
1 177 525,02
84
4400
1 124 156,00
29/09/2022
60
3371
850 031,36
30/09/2022
17
1100
279 015,00
115
6100
1 561 356,00
03/10/2022
33
2500
636 400,00
31
1800
463 968,00
04/10/2022
58
2300
610 029,00
05/10/2022
9
400
106 692,00
10
500
135 300,00
06/10/2022
12
700
186 368,00
8
400
107 840,00
07/10/2022
47
2700
703 215,00
13
400
105 760,00
10/10/2022
35
2033
517 561,14
34
2100
537 600,00
11/10/2022
97
4167
1 050 417,36
39
3001
758 712,82
12/10/2022
68
3900
985 608,00
59
3999
1 012 306,86
13/10/2022
85
5100
1 274 490,00
76
5900
1 481 254,00
14/10/2022
49
4000
1 025 000,00
103
7400
1 904 538,00
17/10/2022
30
3100
795 243,00
102
7400
1 918 376,00
18/10/2022
43
3320
880 497,20
78
3600
957 672,00
19/10/2022
97
5880
1 555 965,60
88
5500
1 459 150,00
20/10/2022
89
6900
1 815 321,00
86
7400
1 951 454,00
21/10/2022
123
7100
1 851 396,00
61
5800
1 521 572,00
24/10/2022
52
4600
1 224 060,00
102
6500
1 735 565,00
25/10/2022
50
4942
1 326 482,22
170
7200
1 946 232,00
26/10/2022
68
7000
1 907 920,00
97
7000
1 918 210,00
27/10/2022
83
7100
1 934 395,00
106
6700
1 831 311,00
28/10/2022
85
6500
1 766 830,00
81
5834
1 591 165,16
31/10/2022
72
6426
1 745 301,60
79
5382
1 467 832,86
01/11/2022
68
6858
1 845 762,12
59
4200
1 137 696,00
02/11/2022
61
5800
1 550 166,00
81
6800
1 822 468,00
03/11/2022
86
6176
1 622 002,88
44
4685
1 235 481,35
04/11/2022
34
1200
314 976,00
72
6715
1 798 814,20
07/11/2022
165
4800
1 269 984,00
44
3800
1 027 862,00
08/11/2022
65
2500
642 650,00
72
7200
1 863 936,00
09/11/2022
88
4500
1 192 950,00
80
6800
1 805 400,00
10/11/2022
110
6400
1 588 480,00
11
1400
352 156,00
21/11/2022
11
415
91 420,35
11
400
88 900,00
22/11/2022
52
3585
770 165,55
2
200
43 700,00
23/11/2022
68
4000
832 440,00
4
300
64 650,00
24/11/2022
27
3900
832 338,00
25/11/2022
10
1800
379 566,00
7
1500
319 500,00
28/11/2022
18
2100
451 794,00
32
4200
905 268,00
29/11/2022
63
10400
2 226 016,00
72
8800
1 888 216,00
30/11/2022
68
10530
2 262 159,90
108
11452
2 464 355,88
01/12/2022
32
4200
907 788,00
99
8648
1 881 199,44
02/12/2022
72
3200
738 592,00
36
4900
1 136 016,00
05/12/2022
36
2600
584 272,00
06/12/2022
58
4300
943 119,00
29
2150
472 699,00
07/12/2022
5
600
130 860,00
57
4400
976 932,00
08/12/2022
84
7700
1 710 170,00
58
5500
1 227 270,00
09/12/2022
73
6750
1 503 090,00
63
9100
2 032 940,00
12/12/2022
39
2800
624 008,00
9
1300
290 589,00
13/12/2022
41
3400
752 556,00
75
7100
1 596 435,00
14/12/2022
25
2600
579 436,00
31
3000
673 110,00
15/12/2022
98
7000
1 552 040,00
16
1666
372 800,82
16/12/2022
74
6450
1 384 492,50
36
2800
603 092,00
19/12/2022
25
2400
513 144,00
62
6000
1 293 480,00
20/12/2022
62
5500
1 171 940,00
27
4000
857 440,00
21/12/2022
72
5400
1 172 394,00
22/12/2022
52
5200
1 145 820,00
17
2400
531 720,00
23/12/2022
25
3600
788 832,00
39
4200
926 310,00
27/12/2022
63
5100
1 132 863,00
74
8151
1 813 189,95
28/12/2022
96
6600
1 459 590,00
50
5383
1 195 026,00
29/12/2022
57
5656
1 246 299,60
67
7800
1 728 636,00
30/12/2022
91
5744
1 280 509,92
32
4000
894 400,00
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005899/en/
Contacts:
Teleperformance