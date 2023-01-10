Regulatory news:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2022:

35,732 shares

- 10,867,848.10

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,366

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,995

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 466,359 shares for 125,506,829.24

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 478,970 shares for 129,406,920.52

It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2022, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

48,343 shares

- 6,940,812.52

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,775

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,644

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 490,613 shares for 158,924,646.51

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 442,565 shares for 143,974,235.44

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

- 6,135,798.16

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 13141 956972 284 431 475,75 11639 921535 273 381 155,96 03/01/2022 1 50 20 000,00 05/01/2022 10 250 98 250,00 06/01/2022 147 4500 1 723 230,00 07/01/2022 18 1400 527 562,00 6 600 228 240,00 10/01/2022 82 5600 2 082 696,00 10 600 227 040,00 11/01/2022 24 1600 591 328,00 13 800 297 120,00 12/01/2022 42 2800 1 033 508,00 71 3800 1 411 586,00 13/01/2022 105 5100 1 867 008,00 18 1000 367 880,00 14/01/2022 54 4000 1 427 000,00 17/01/2022 18 2000 708 240,00 40 2800 1 002 372,00 18/01/2022 54 5000 1 763 000,00 19/01/2022 80 1468 505 608,56 34 1612 563 426,24 20/01/2022 20 2200 763 752,00 16 1400 488 124,00 21/01/2022 82 4600 1 577 386,00 5 800 275 360,00 24/01/2022 112 5600 1 884 736,00 4 600 204 138,00 25/01/2022 69 4600 1 507 558,00 5 210 70 648,20 26/01/2022 8 800 259 840,00 31 2400 792 480,00 27/01/2022 112 4600 1 491 550,00 19 2000 652 400,00 28/01/2022 76 2600 836 524,00 59 3800 1 233 746,00 31/01/2022 73 3278 1 085 804,72 01/02/2022 8 600 201 720,00 74 3512 1 184 562,48 02/02/2022 43 3000 1 026 240,00 03/02/2022 144 5846 1 964 022,16 04/02/2022 38 4291 1 402 470,44 07/02/2022 42 2942 952 943,22 24 2400 781 272,00 08/02/2022 38 3321 1 065 974,58 29 1800 580 860,00 09/02/2022 89 4754 1 559 454,62 10/02/2022 41 3200 1 043 200,00 2 400 131 360,00 11/02/2022 71 2800 908 964,00 36 2600 851 240,00 14/02/2022 110 6000 1 909 980,00 26 1400 447 356,00 15/02/2022 7 400 127 920,00 29 2800 903 448,00 16/02/2022 36 4000 1 268 360,00 17/02/2022 38 3600 1 134 576,00 18 1400 445 522,00 18/02/2022 81 7500 2 461 200,00 21/02/2022 87 7400 2 377 102,00 33 1800 598 698,00 22/02/2022 119 4048 1 240 833,44 53 7000 2 242 170,00 23/02/2022 6 800 258 880,00 25 2400 782 904,00 24/02/2022 94 6500 2 019 225,00 27 6500 2 067 000,00 25/02/2022 40 3200 1 049 856,00 28/02/2022 79 3256 1 044 492,24 61 5400 1 771 686,00 01/03/2022 26 2600 855 920,00 54 3600 1 204 344,00 02/03/2022 3 200 65 680,00 15 1400 470 316,00 03/03/2022 24 2000 666 720,00 21 1400 472 486,00 04/03/2022 82 5200 1 708 304,00 33 2059 683 546,82 07/03/2022 113 5400 1 713 366,00 54 5400 1 743 444,00 08/03/2022 147 8200 2 592 676,00 37 2600 846 430,00 09/03/2022 17 1800 571 518,00 10/03/2022 28 3000 942 600,00 25 1400 446 880,00 11/03/2022 37 3709 1 152 349,21 33 3800 1 210 148,00 14/03/2022 30 2600 818 870,00 90 8400 2 676 912,00 15/03/2022 36 3200 1 039 008,00 56 4000 1 302 320,00 16/03/2022 2 200 66 880,00 61 4600 1 554 018,00 17/03/2022 18 1400 477 834,00 54 3800 1 306 744,00 18/03/2022 60 4250 1 475 472,50 128 7800 2 727 582,00 21/03/2022 79 7100 2 505 022,00 66 5384 1 904 643,84 22/03/2022 64 4200 1 477 350,00 41 3700 1 304 842,00 23/03/2022 106 8550 2 997 544,50 90 7116 2 507 393,76 24/03/2022 113 7400 2 556 182,00 10 1200 418 284,00 25/03/2022 85 8000 2 746 800,00 87 8000 2 768 560,00 28/03/2022 60 6200 2 117 114,00 78 6200 2 122 570,00 29/03/2022 35 3200 1 106 624,00 102 8200 2 847 696,00 30/03/2022 93 6600 2 293 236,00 66 4200 1 463 952,00 31/03/2022 86 7000 2 424 030,00 83 7400 2 570 834,00 01/04/2022 58 5078 1 756 632,54 79 5000 1 734 200,00 04/04/2022 41 4322 1 500 771,28 52 5200 1 809 132,00 05/04/2022 96 5600 1 947 960,00 86 7000 2 445 030,00 06/04/2022 108 8200 2 826 868,00 43 3443 1 202 261,17 07/04/2022 33 3400 1 146 786,00 37 2600 878 748,00 08/04/2022 72 5500 1 863 235,00 93 6800 2 309 212,00 11/04/2022 91 7200 2 426 760,00 62 6316 2 136 387,00 12/04/2022 100 7400 2 475 226,00 68 6800 2 281 740,00 13/04/2022 68 5600 1 852 872,00 63 5000 1 660 250,00 14/04/2022 45 3600 1 203 516,00 80 5000 1 674 700,00 19/04/2022 100 7800 2 560 974,00 20/04/2022 90 7800 2 609 334,00 21/04/2022 62 3200 1 107 424,00 98 7200 2 499 768,00 22/04/2022 61 6300 2 143 134,00 66 5600 1 910 776,00 25/04/2022 22 1000 337 050,00 81 6800 2 316 828,00 26/04/2022 40 4400 1 503 304,00 89 5124 1 759 735,32 27/04/2022 76 7000 2 354 520,00 53 4000 1 354 840,00 28/04/2022 8 900 303 633,00 91 5990 2 039 175,70 29/04/2022 56 4300 1 481 264,00 72 5286 1 827 687,36 02/05/2022 72 6999 2 325 417,75 39 4000 1 342 560,00 03/05/2022 61 5400 1 786 968,00 41 3600 1 193 832,00 04/05/2022 53 4000 1 319 880,00 46 4000 1 322 960,00 05/05/2022 76 5800 1 925 484,00 81 5800 1 938 070,00 06/05/2022 77 6800 2 184 772,00 09/05/2022 73 3900 1 208 337,00 5 200 62 520,00 10/05/2022 41 2400 739 152,00 43 2328 720 096,96 11/05/2022 85 5800 1 779 382,00 98 6672 2 052 574,08 12/05/2022 88 6200 1 878 104,00 58 4800 1 469 232,00 13/05/2022 7 200 61 900,00 56 2500 778 450,00 16/05/2022 39 6000 1 817 760,00 45 3000 937 950,00 17/05/2022 29 1900 588 506,00 53 4425 1 375 953,75 18/05/2022 49 6100 1 883 985,00 42 3488 1 082 710,08 19/05/2022 104 6600 1 978 680,00 50 4100 1 237 954,00 20/05/2022 27 2200 673 310,00 59 4387 1 345 712,25 23/05/2022 48 4400 1 350 360,00 84 5000 1 544 700,00 24/05/2022 89 6401 1 933 742,10 21 1800 547 074,00 25/05/2022 29 5399 1 603 395,02 3 1242 368 998,20 26/05/2022 12 1231 365 607,00 6 1000 302 200,00 27/05/2022 81 5100 1 571 565,00 30/05/2022 67 3200 1 009 248,00 31/05/2022 36 3200 998 400,00 01/06/2022 64 5402 1 641 991,92 02/06/2022 40 4600 1 406 174,00 03/06/2022 56 5000 1 536 550,00 63 4400 1 357 400,00 06/06/2022 6 801 247 308,75 62 4600 1 422 182,00 07/06/2022 69 4799 1 463 790,98 30 3000 917 310,00 08/06/2022 68 5200 1 571 544,00 5 800 242 944,00 09/06/2022 56 5200 1 553 656,00 58 4600 1 378 252,00 10/06/2022 60 5000 1 484 650,00 31 3200 952 672,00 13/06/2022 68 4800 1 387 872,00 10 1000 291 080,00 14/06/2022 72 5400 1 528 632,00 42 3403 969 855,00 15/06/2022 52 4600 1 296 418,00 79 5800 1 640 356,00 16/06/2022 81 5628 1 575 389,76 26 3400 955 196,00 17/06/2022 46 4972 1 393 651,60 45 4600 1 294 164,00 20/06/2022 45 5000 1 395 100,00 50 4453 1 245 147,86 21/06/2022 54 5256 1 470 313,44 65 5147 1 443 167,33 22/06/2022 79 4154 1 142 059,22 85 5600 1 552 992,00 23/06/2022 69 5390 1 504 726,30 52 5200 1 458 912,00 24/06/2022 20 1200 339 384,00 47 4856 1 400 713,20 27/06/2022 26 1350 395 766,00 33 2800 825 580,00 28/06/2022 23 1700 499 358,00 26 2600 766 532,00 29/06/2022 61 5200 1 512 420,00 49 4830 1 413 982,50 30/06/2022 70 4900 1 419 971,00 69 5000 1 454 800,00 01/07/2022 44 4258 1 255 726,78 49 4000 1 183 360,00 04/07/2022 18 1400 420 056,00 76 4800 1 441 920,00 05/07/2022 46 3810 1 141 323,60 66 4600 1 384 140,00 06/07/2022 74 5200 1 582 048,00 07/07/2022 15 1600 497 840,00 45 2800 876 792,00 08/07/2022 50 4600 1 428 024,00 23 2400 749 952,00 11/07/2022 34 3200 985 920,00 49 5000 1 547 500,00 12/07/2022 51 3606 1 118 653,32 31 2800 872 760,00 13/07/2022 23 2794 864 463,60 25 1600 499 840,00 14/07/2022 25 2000 627 320,00 15/07/2022 3 400 125 360,00 42 4400 1 400 960,00 18/07/2022 17 1600 511 648,00 36 3800 1 219 496,00 19/07/2022 69 4600 1 466 894,00 50 5000 1 601 100,00 20/07/2022 50 4200 1 361 766,00 70 4800 1 560 624,00 21/07/2022 80 5000 1 641 800,00 22/07/2022 44 4400 1 457 588,00 59 4932 1 640 087,28 25/07/2022 59 5000 1 640 600,00 47 3200 1 052 704,00 26/07/2022 67 4600 1 498 588,00 53 5200 1 697 124,00 27/07/2022 59 4800 1 578 864,00 58 5200 1 713 608,00 28/07/2022 58 5200 1 684 176,00 29/07/2022 33 3800 1 214 518,00 57 5200 1 677 104,00 01/08/2022 16 1800 589 752,00 65 3200 1 052 096,00 02/08/2022 56 5020 1 638 076,20 26 2200 718 938,00 03/08/2022 57 5380 1 755 063,60 59 5365 1 755 857,20 04/08/2022 24 2211 728 856,15 52 4400 1 453 276,00 05/08/2022 55 5389 1 754 065,61 08/08/2022 54 5000 1 573 200,00 26 1400 444 304,00 09/08/2022 89 5600 1 741 376,00 12 1116 349 966,44 10/08/2022 35 2000 619 960,00 43 4100 1 276 125,00 11/08/2022 19 1800 562 878,00 40 2884 905 518,32 12/08/2022 42 4400 1 375 132,00 61 4200 1 315 860,00 15/08/2022 54 5200 1 639 508,00 65 5200 1 643 720,00 16/08/2022 61 5800 1 814 878,00 31 3000 940 650,00 17/08/2022 84 5307 1 638 377,04 70 5600 1 731 240,00 18/08/2022 18 1500 462 405,00 67 5800 1 795 390,00 19/08/2022 102 4100 1 278 831,00 49 4402 1 376 197,26 22/08/2022 41 1910 586 752,00 23/08/2022 57 4600 1 382 392,00 8 400 121 020,00 24/08/2022 23 1100 327 635,00 31 1700 511 428,00 25/08/2022 12 700 209 517,00 17 400 121 040,00 26/08/2022 52 4142 1 218 534,98 9 300 88 899,00 29/08/2022 51 3800 1 072 474,00 30/08/2022 11 800 224 160,00 15 1800 511 776,00 31/08/2022 33 2600 740 714,00 32 2400 694 032,00 01/09/2022 42 3000 840 960,00 18 2200 620 290,00 02/09/2022 17 1600 456 928,00 61 5400 1 551 312,00 05/09/2022 30 1400 398 384,00 4 400 114 720,00 06/09/2022 47 2700 773 550,00 56 4800 1 378 464,00 07/09/2022 87 4605 1 317 260,25 52 5200 1 493 960,00 08/09/2022 45 3395 974 263,15 71 6200 1 785 972,00 09/09/2022 3 300 87 630,00 46 4500 1 326 420,00 12/09/2022 50 2326 685 355,90 43 3000 890 100,00 13/09/2022 81 4474 1 320 366,88 41 3300 986 172,00 14/09/2022 80 4040 1 167 438,80 52 4000 1 159 280,00 15/09/2022 114 5828 1 681 844,24 88 5700 1 648 497,00 16/09/2022 62 4107 1 172 589,57 93 5000 1 433 900,00 19/09/2022 64 5025 1 432 376,25 20/09/2022 75 4000 1 103 360,00 21/09/2022 61 3100 835 853,00 91 3305 900 149,80 22/09/2022 126 5500 1 478 730,00 27 1500 408 390,00 23/09/2022 26 1300 335 478,00 9 704 182 666,88 26/09/2022 62 3100 800 203,00 45 2396 621 163,00 27/09/2022 47 2600 672 022,00 50 2700 700 110,00 28/09/2022 82 4629 1 177 525,02 84 4400 1 124 156,00 29/09/2022 60 3371 850 031,36 30/09/2022 17 1100 279 015,00 115 6100 1 561 356,00 03/10/2022 33 2500 636 400,00 31 1800 463 968,00 04/10/2022 58 2300 610 029,00 05/10/2022 9 400 106 692,00 10 500 135 300,00 06/10/2022 12 700 186 368,00 8 400 107 840,00 07/10/2022 47 2700 703 215,00 13 400 105 760,00 10/10/2022 35 2033 517 561,14 34 2100 537 600,00 11/10/2022 97 4167 1 050 417,36 39 3001 758 712,82 12/10/2022 68 3900 985 608,00 59 3999 1 012 306,86 13/10/2022 85 5100 1 274 490,00 76 5900 1 481 254,00 14/10/2022 49 4000 1 025 000,00 103 7400 1 904 538,00 17/10/2022 30 3100 795 243,00 102 7400 1 918 376,00 18/10/2022 43 3320 880 497,20 78 3600 957 672,00 19/10/2022 97 5880 1 555 965,60 88 5500 1 459 150,00 20/10/2022 89 6900 1 815 321,00 86 7400 1 951 454,00 21/10/2022 123 7100 1 851 396,00 61 5800 1 521 572,00 24/10/2022 52 4600 1 224 060,00 102 6500 1 735 565,00 25/10/2022 50 4942 1 326 482,22 170 7200 1 946 232,00 26/10/2022 68 7000 1 907 920,00 97 7000 1 918 210,00 27/10/2022 83 7100 1 934 395,00 106 6700 1 831 311,00 28/10/2022 85 6500 1 766 830,00 81 5834 1 591 165,16 31/10/2022 72 6426 1 745 301,60 79 5382 1 467 832,86 01/11/2022 68 6858 1 845 762,12 59 4200 1 137 696,00 02/11/2022 61 5800 1 550 166,00 81 6800 1 822 468,00 03/11/2022 86 6176 1 622 002,88 44 4685 1 235 481,35 04/11/2022 34 1200 314 976,00 72 6715 1 798 814,20 07/11/2022 165 4800 1 269 984,00 44 3800 1 027 862,00 08/11/2022 65 2500 642 650,00 72 7200 1 863 936,00 09/11/2022 88 4500 1 192 950,00 80 6800 1 805 400,00 10/11/2022 110 6400 1 588 480,00 11 1400 352 156,00 21/11/2022 11 415 91 420,35 11 400 88 900,00 22/11/2022 52 3585 770 165,55 2 200 43 700,00 23/11/2022 68 4000 832 440,00 4 300 64 650,00 24/11/2022 27 3900 832 338,00 25/11/2022 10 1800 379 566,00 7 1500 319 500,00 28/11/2022 18 2100 451 794,00 32 4200 905 268,00 29/11/2022 63 10400 2 226 016,00 72 8800 1 888 216,00 30/11/2022 68 10530 2 262 159,90 108 11452 2 464 355,88 01/12/2022 32 4200 907 788,00 99 8648 1 881 199,44 02/12/2022 72 3200 738 592,00 36 4900 1 136 016,00 05/12/2022 36 2600 584 272,00 06/12/2022 58 4300 943 119,00 29 2150 472 699,00 07/12/2022 5 600 130 860,00 57 4400 976 932,00 08/12/2022 84 7700 1 710 170,00 58 5500 1 227 270,00 09/12/2022 73 6750 1 503 090,00 63 9100 2 032 940,00 12/12/2022 39 2800 624 008,00 9 1300 290 589,00 13/12/2022 41 3400 752 556,00 75 7100 1 596 435,00 14/12/2022 25 2600 579 436,00 31 3000 673 110,00 15/12/2022 98 7000 1 552 040,00 16 1666 372 800,82 16/12/2022 74 6450 1 384 492,50 36 2800 603 092,00 19/12/2022 25 2400 513 144,00 62 6000 1 293 480,00 20/12/2022 62 5500 1 171 940,00 27 4000 857 440,00 21/12/2022 72 5400 1 172 394,00 22/12/2022 52 5200 1 145 820,00 17 2400 531 720,00 23/12/2022 25 3600 788 832,00 39 4200 926 310,00 27/12/2022 63 5100 1 132 863,00 74 8151 1 813 189,95 28/12/2022 96 6600 1 459 590,00 50 5383 1 195 026,00 29/12/2022 57 5656 1 246 299,60 67 7800 1 728 636,00 30/12/2022 91 5744 1 280 509,92 32 4000 894 400,00

