Ealixir, Inc.: Ealixir Inc. Announces Corporate Updates

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Ealixir Inc. (OTC Pink:EAXR) ("Ealixir" or the "Company") has today announced a corporate update by its Executive President and Founder Enea Angelo Trevisan and CEO Suneel Sawant who stated "We appreciate and value our loyal stockholders and expect their loyalty to be amply rewarded as we anticipate that we will accomplish our Business and Listing goals. We are very confident in the corporate growth of Ealixir, including the implementation of new services and technologies that we believe will enable us to acquire new customers in various countries and generate new business opportunities."

Corporate Updates:

The Company, effective January 1, 2022, has hired a full-time CFO, Bruno Polistina, who has implemented a new, state-of-the-art Accounting Management System aimed at supporting U.S. GAAP Accounting. "We are very excited to have welcomed Bruno to our executive team last year. This appointment is evidence of our commitment to building a world-class management team. Bruno is an experienced CFO with a great track record of achievement in the capital markets industry. He will be a great fit for the Ealixir team, and we look forward to seeing the value his expertise can bring to the Company over the next few years," Ealixir President Enea Trevisan and CEO Suneel Sawant said. Polistina has more than 30 years of experience in the financial and corporate sectors. He has worked at high-profile executive levels in both public and private companies and in high value-added technology sectors. He has previously held executive positions as Chief Financial Officer, where he played a key role in public company reporting, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, internal controls, and general financial and operational management.

The Company also signed an agreement with Aligare Tech Corp. based in Miami, Fl.; to implement projects, already approved by the Board of Directors, in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

Audit:

Effective May 2021, EAXR, has engaged the services of Prager Metis CPA, LLC, to assist the Company with its planned move to NASDAQ. The Company has received the supplementary documents and complete Financial Statements by Prager Metis and these were submitted to BF Borgers CPA PC for the Audit review which was successfully completed and approved in early July 2022. The Company is now in the process of finalizing and filing a Form S-1 Registration Statement; supervised by our Attorneys, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, New York.

Business events:

The Company has strengthened its Board of Directors and our Chairman, Enea Angelo Trevisan, current majority shareholders and a Director of the Board, Suneel Sawant, are setting up a new business development strategy, in order to take full advantage, through the provision of all of Ealixir's services, with the full potential represented by the value of the world market in our target sector. The Company is currently also evaluating a strategic acquisition aimed at strengthening revenues and market positioning in the relevant sector. We are further pleased to announce an Underwriting Agreement with a specialised well-established investment banking firm in New York aimed to set up a post-approval S-1 Registration Statement placement, which will be used to finance future planned acquisitions.

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir Inc. is engaged in providing its clients with the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet. The idea behind Ealixir is to give people the opportunity to choose the links that appear when someone searches for them on an internet search engine.

The Company offers four services to individuals and businesses, including:

Ealixir Removal - leveraging and enforcing the public's rights under privacy laws, this service aims to protect the online reputation of clients utilising the Company's innovative technological platform to achieve the removal, de-indexation or the anonymization of negative or unwanted information.

Ealixir Story - through this service, we aim to assist our clients in developing and spreading on the internet a new or revived story about themselves. Frequently following the completion of our Ealixir removal work, the need to replace the content which was removed with new and positive content becomes apparent. We thus offer our customers a customized editorial plan with the aim of developing a new "story" through a number of articles and features to be published by several online news outlets.

NewsDelete - caters to customers concerned about their reputation in financial affairs, as it is portrayed by privately-managed lists, such as the main international Black-Lists, or government lists, such as the OFAC sanction list. Except in the case of politically exposed persons (PEPs), we are normally able to procure the removal of the client's name from the Black-List or at least a modification of the information on such client contained therein.

WebID - is a detailed report of online content relating to a client. Based on such a report, the client receives an up-to-date portrait of the dominant "sentiment" which is associated with the specific content relating to the client - whether positive, neutral or negative. We uncover harmful information. We geo-localize online conversations related to the client and analyze their demographic composition. At the end of this, we prepare a report for the client which summarizes the strengths and weaknesses of the online content.

Ealixir Analytics - collects real-time big data about states, institutions, political parties, candidates and personalities working in these structures. Thanks to the web listening platform, we monitor over 90 million sources and, by mean of Ealixir proprietary algorithms, we are able to identify trends in order to propose contents and information of interest thereof aligned. Through a detailed analysis of sentiment related to specific targets, we identify strategic and business opportunities in target countries and propose communication plans of absolute effectiveness.

Ealixir Event Launch - gives companies the unique opportunity to promote their event on an international scale, guaranteeing visibility in more than 1200 online news channels in 30 countries around the world. It works with accredited journalists and PR experts who develop the most effective editorial plan to promote your event (the launch of a new product, an important anniversary or the grand opening of a new office) and draft articles and press releases for distribution in the target countries in the most authoritative periodicals.

Repscore - is our latest offering, which we are in the process of rolling out. It is designed to offer an immediate and broad overview of a person's or company's web reputation. We scan the internet to analyze the sentiment which is mostly associated with the client, and we then assign a score from 1 to 1,000 (where a higher number denotes a more positive sentiment).

