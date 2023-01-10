Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) published its calendar of financial communication for 2023.

January 18, 2023 2022 Annual revenues (after market) March 23, 2023 2022 Annual results (before market) April 19, 2023 2023 First quarter revenues (after market) May 25, 2023 Annual shareholders' meeting June 6, 2023 Dividend distribution July 19, 2023 2023 First semester revenues (after market) September 7, 2023 2023 First semester results (after market) October 26, 2023 2023 Third quarter revenues (after market) January 17, 2024 2023 Annual revenues (after market)

Next update: 2022 Annual revenues, January 18th, 2023 after market close

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the farm animals (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets. As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region. Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employed 2,621 people as of June 30th, 2022.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005516/en/

Contacts:

VETOQUINOL

Investor Relations

Fanny Toillon

Tel.: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com

KEIMA COMMUNICATION

Investor Media Relations

Emmanuel Dovergne

Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 43 44 63

emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr