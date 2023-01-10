Land Betterment Corporation: eko Solutions' Residential Division Is Awarded Custom Contract in North Alabama

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, is pleased to announce that its eko Solutions Residential Division with development partner, Block Experience Solutions, was recently awarded the contract to construct a 320 square foot customized container-based home for a North Alabama customer.

The Company is currently constructing this custom 320 square foot container-home in its manufacturing plant in Decatur, Alabama. The two-bedroom/one-bathroom eko home will include a 40' deck with handrails and stairs on the roof, cement countertops, tile bathroom, and many windows to provide the best natural light from the countryside of the customer's land. Other customized options for this home include:

Unit Details:

40' x 10' x 9'6"

6 Windows

1 French Door

Peter Rodriguez, eko Solutions President said, "This is another example of our team's creativity. We are rapidly changing the standard of retired shipping container-based homes. eko can add many unique details to make these homes special to the residents. Our endless customization options include: smart lighting, smart locks, upgraded appliances, pocket doors, luxury vinyl plank flooring, board and batten trim, murphy bed with built in desk and washer/dryer combination."

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. We provide durable structures which are affordable to operate, inhabit while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko structures are designed to be high quality, durable and affordable to inhabit from 1- 10 years. The sustainable craftsmanship of our structures is what separates us from the alternatives. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

