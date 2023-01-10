MLG Capital Tops $1 Billion In Private Real Estate Acquisitions for Second Consecutive Year

Firm opened sixth diversified real estate fund, grew unique Legacy Fund solution and earned national recognition in 2022

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / MLG Capital - a national leader in diversified private real estate investments - today announced that the firm saw another record-breaking year in 2022 as acquisitions totaled more than $1.2 billion. 2021 marked the first year that MLG surpassed $1 billion in asset acquisitions, and this past year it continued that success with more than 7,100 multifamily apartment units and 1.8 million square feet of commercial space, acquired across 14 states.

"MLG has invested in over $5.6 billion of transactions, which is the total of sold assets and the estimated current value of current investments as of Q3 2022. This figure represents approximately 39.5 million square feet of assets, inclusive of more than 33,900 multifamily apartment units across the country, further strengthening our diverse portfolio and positioning us as a leader in the industry," said David Binder, Senior Vice President of MLG Capital.

The Wisconsin-based firm switched to a diversified fund strategy in 2012 that provides investors the opportunity to participate in portfolios of real estate assets rather than individual deals. In May 2022, MLG launched its sixth diversified fund, with an equity raise goal of $400 million.

"Our real estate investments continue to deliver consistent and strong returns for our investors. Our ongoing strategy hasn't changed. We remain committed to maximizing investment value and providing the diversification away from the markets that our investors seek. I am confident in the resilience and stability of our portfolio, our ability to source the best deals and our team's ability to execute," said Binder.

The firm also succeeded in growing its latest offering, the MLG Legacy Fund. The Fund has acquired more than $700 million of property in the last two years since its inception. The Legacy Fund offers owners of appreciated real estate assets a passive, tax-deferred and diversified exit strategy by allowing them to contribute their real estate in exchange for units of the fund.

"The performance and growth of the Legacy Fund in 2022 affirms that the Fund provides a dynamic solution to property owners seeking a tax-deferred exit," said Billy Fox, Senior Vice President of MLG Capital, who leads the Legacy Fund.

Investors can participate with MLG Capital through cash investments, retirement, foundation, or endowment monies, or through a charitable impact program. Additionally, one can contribute property to the Legacy Fund, or invest with separately managed accounts, tailored to specific needs and circumstances. The firm's offerings include thousands of investors representing nearly all 50 states.

"Paramount to our growth and successes this past year is the strong support and trust from our valued investor and deal partners across the country," said Binder. "As we look ahead to 2023, we will continue to focus on finding smart real estate deals across the country by working with best-in-class deal partners, with a dedication to transparency, absolute integrity and making a difference while making a living."

To that end, MLG's Making a Difference (MAD) Initiative for charitable-minded investors continued to thrive in 2022 since its launch in 2021. To date, more than $10 million has been pledged to the initiative. This philanthropic program is positioned to make an impact by redirecting distributions and future upside received by investors, as well as MLG corporate profits from those investments, towards an aligned nonprofit interest. This not only creates value for investors, but it also produces substantial donations to the selected charitable organizations. For each $1 million invested, MLG anticipates nearly $550,000 in total donations* to occur over the investment lifecycle. Up to 10% of MLG Private Fund VI ($40 million) is available for this initiative.

MLG's successes also led to national and regional recognition in 2022. The firm was recognized, for the second year in a row, as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. by Inc. 5000, as a Multifamily Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum and as one of Milwaukee's Best Places to Work by Milwaukee Business Journal. Individual employees also received honors, including Woman of Influence by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum, Rising Star by Multi-Housing News, and other local recognitions.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±39.5 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 33,900 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $5.6 billion, as of 12/31/22. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release. Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 9/30/2022. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 9/30/2022. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

*The Charity is the beneficiary of the investor/donor's investment in the applicable MLG Private Fund and subsequent donations under the MAD Initiative. This is not, and will not be, an offering of the Charity receiving the donation. Standard Equity Structure: Investor Donor receives 100% of cash flow until paid a 6% preferred return and 100% return of capital. Standard Donation Structure: All cash flow over 6% and net proceeds (after return of capital) goes to the Charity (Assumes a 12% IRR over an 8-year hold). MLG donates 100% of its promote interest profit on up to 10% of the total Fund equity.

