NJ Ayuk Listed among 100 Most Reputable Africans in 2023 (By Boris Esono Nwenfor & Sonita Ngunyi Nwohtazie) By Boris Esono Nwenfor & Sonita Ngunyi Nwohtazie. Author, Founder, and CEO of Centurion Law Group, and Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk, has been placed in the 70th spot on the list of 100 Most Reputable Africans of 2023 published by Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation firm. A leading authority in the African energy sector and a strong advocate for African entrepreneurship and the indigenous energy sector, NJ Ayuk is recognized as one of the foremost figures in African business today. He earned a degree in Government and Politics from the University of Maryland College Park, a Juris Doctor in Law at the William Mitchell College of law and later an MBA at the New York Institute of Technology. He started by working for a frontline law firm in the US before working with one of the agencies of the United Nations. NJ Ayuk moved on to a multi-national energy corporation before deciding to start his law firm. NJ, as he is popularly known, is the CEO of Centurion Law Group, a pan-African legal and advisory conglomerate with its headquarters in South Africa and offices in Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Cameroon and Mauritius. He is also the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, AEC, the organization responsible for organizing African Energy Week, AEW. From robust engagement with OPEC to a multitude of webinars to key stakeholders, helping governments navigate complex situations and building bridges with partners in Africa and the world, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber spared no efforts in the quest for solutions to sustain and keep the African energy sector ticking. "Africa's voice must therefore be heard loud and strong as part of the global energy discourse. The Chamber has identified this and therefore has as one of its objectives to federate the different aspirations of Africans in the energy sector and articulate this in a constructive manner that will foster investment in the African energy sector, says NJ Ayuk in an interview with PAV magazine. The list of 100 Most Reputable Africans of 2023 published by Reputation Poll International features individuals from diverse sectors including governance, human rights, education, entertainment, and business. Some of the notable names listed in the business category include Kenya's Amina Chawahir Mohamed; South Africa's Bonang Mohale, Chancellor at the University of the Free State and Professor at Johannesburg Business School; and Cameroon's Njoya Tiku, Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa. In addition to the individuals recognised on Reputation Poll International's 100 Most Reputable Africans list for their various achievements, there are also those who are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy. Bullish on the way forward, Ayuk believes that Africa must make the most of its energy potential and this starts with getting activity levels across the entire energy value chain in Africa back to pre-COVID-19 levels, said Ayuk. In a show of its seriousness on the way forward, the African Energy Chamber recently published its road to recovery book which provides practical guidance on how African countries can enhance compactivity globally to attract investment. "The energy sector's challenges and the trials and tribulations have made the African Energy Chamber's work more important now, more than ever. We are committed to helping Africa's energy sector stakeholders navigate a complex and ever-changing global energy landscape. We will continue our mission to support the dynamic private sector and unlock the continent's remarkable energy potential," said Ayuk. Read here: https://bit.ly/3GybKUJ Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Pan African Visions. Download image here: https://bit.ly/3IEXBYo

