Redslim, a specialised data service provider for global leading brands, announced the appointment of Dave van der Meer as Global Commercial Director. This is an impactful addition that will foster excellence in supporting global clients at times of growth.

In this newly-appointed role, Dave will be providing strategic vision to help drive the business and expand its client base and commercial team globally. He brings a wealth of global experience with a background in data management and CPG. Dave has been holding various leadership roles at NielsenIQ for over 20 years. He then acted as an independent advisor consulting companies to shape data management strategies. Most recently, Dave led the development of Data Solutions for LexisNexis, a division at RELX.

Redslim's data harmonisation and integration services are increasingly gaining traction across global and local organisations. With its unique market data factory, as well as deep data expertise in the CPG industry, Redslim efficiently transforms siloed data into connected datasets that are ready to feed business intelligence platforms.

Eric Bensimon, Managing Director at Redslim, described the appointment as a crucial move as the company is undergoing rapid growth. In 2022, Redslim's own presence has expanded to more than 10 markets, with over 50% growth in both revenue and staff. At times when the demand for Redslim's services is rising, Dave will lead a strong team to nurture its fast-increasing client base.

Eric said, "Our top priority for the upcoming years is to maintain our high client satisfaction while we scale up our business in response to the market demand. A high quality and personalised service is what we are proud of achieving. Dave's extensive strategic and tactical experience in this industry will play a key role in lifting these standards."

Commenting on his new role, Dave said: "The board appointed me to support the sustainable growth of Redslim and strengthen the commercial organisation. My goal will be ensuring we keep a sharp focus on clients' needs and satisfaction. From my interactions with the team I can see how everyone at Redslim is passionately striving towards a common goal: solving clients' pressing challenges and delivering a unique and outstanding service. I couldn't be more excited to start the journey!"

About Redslim

Redslim gathers talents to help global companies maximise the value of their datasets. It solves pressing data challenges and turns fragmented data into powerful business intelligence assets. The world's leading brands rely on Redslim's robust data services to enable their transformation to being data-driven companies. Redslim builds a connected ecosystem by forging partnerships with key players in the technology and data industries. Managing data from over 25 agencies, Redslim services more than 30 global clients with data coverage spanning greater than 60 countries. Founded in 2013, Redslim is rapidly expanding.

