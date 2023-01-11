Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 9th January.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: LXRN

Listing date: 9th January

Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://luxurion.io/

About:

LUXURION aims to become a leading platform by providing independent solutions. Luxurion provides a genuine authentication system using NFT. When selling luxury goods, NFT for the product is provided to enable genuine authentication and authenticity guarantee. Eliminates the risk of loss and counterfeiting of existing offline authenticity certificates or guarantee cards. You can use your existing LXRN as a key currency through the wallet provided on the Luxurion platform. LXRN can be used as a payment method, such as transactions within the platform and purchases from offline luxury goods retailers that have officially signed a contract with Luxurion.

Project: SHIK

Listing date: 9th January

Key words: Others, Listed on Uniswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://shikoku.io/

About:

SHIKOKU is a decentralized memecoin experiment. The goals of SHIKOKU are multi-faceted: To create the Shikoku Inu Decentralized Ecosystem (SIDE) of applications and tools. To educate investors about self-custody in an engaging way. To be a driving force for good, via the Shikokuments. The SHIKOKU token is the sole and native token that will be utilized across the SIDE. SHIKOKU begun as a decetralized memecoin experiment, but will gradually transition to the centerpiece of a large ecosystem that uplifts its' community and provides a safe space for those learning more about DeFi.

Project: D2T

Listing date: 11th January

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://dash2trade.com

About:

Dash 2 Trade is designed to take your crypto trading to the next level. From providing you with technical indicators and signals as well as powerful on-chain data and trading strategies, Dash 2 Trade helps you stay on top of the market. You'll get access to the latest presale market information with our own custom ratings system, as well as the latest social data and on-chain metrics. Finally, we'll be building a bespoke backtesting tool and social trading system that enables you to automate and test your own strategies to maximize your results.

Project: JEN

Listing date: 11th January

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BSC

Official Website: https://www.jencoin.net

About:

DJEN COIN is The First Crypto which will be use for 1. JEN Online Shopping Store 2. JEN VPN Technology 3. JEN Lottery 4. FASTBIT 5. JEN Games

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 03rd January 2023 to 08th January 2023

Name: LR

Weekly gain: 3%

Official Website: http://longruncoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lr/usdt

Name: FAMEG

Weekly gain: 61%

Official Website: http://www.1fame.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fameg/usdt

Name: REGENT

Weekly gain: 23%

Official Website: https://www.regentcoin.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/regent/usdt

Name: ITLR

Weekly gain: 20%

Official Website: https://www.iteller.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/itlr/usdt

Name: MEF

Weekly gain: 292%

Official Website: http://www.me-flex.co.kr/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mef/usdt

Name: HAN

Weekly gain: 20%

Official Website: https://paykhan.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/han/usdt

Name: BONK

Official Website: https://www.bonkcoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bonk/usdt





Weekly Listing Summary January 03 - January 08

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/150986_1bbbb33704fff9a3_001full.jpg

