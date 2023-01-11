Melbourne-based Moissanite Engagement Rings has announced new additions to its collection of sustainably made moissanite jewellery.

Fitzroy, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - As global demand for moissanite jewellery grows, Moissanite Engagement Rings has announced new ethically made ands utilising lab-grown gems and recycled precious metals.

More details can be found at https://moissaniteengagementrings.com.au





Melbourne's Moissanite Engagement Rings Debuts New Sustainable Band Collection

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/150989_f961ab15941b0936_001full.jpg

The rings carry internationally recognised GRA moissanite certification; therefore, customers are assured that their gemstones have been appraised and authenticated by independent professional gemmologists.

"Our rings are designed to suit your personality and lifestyle. With heirloom at the forefront of our craftsmanship, we incorporate aesthetics and quality to create pieces that will be cherished for generations," a company spokesperson said.

Highlights from the latest selection include the Round Solitaire 6 Claw with Half Pave and Hidden Halo ring. This option's moissanite stone carries the clearest colour grade D rating, the highest-quality cut level, and contains no impurities. Metal colour choices include 18K solid yellow gold, 14K solid yellow, rose, and white gold with rhodium plating, and platinum. Band thicknesses range from 2 to 2.5 mm.

The new range also includes the Oval Solitaire ring. This design features a single moissanite stone set in a 4-claw band. Gem size options range from 5 x 7 mm to 8 x 12 mm. Other choices include the Oval Trilogy Leaf Setting ring featuring a 3-stone centrepiece.

All the store's new rings are handmade to order. Customers can try on designs by appointment at the Fitzroy showroom or have a video consultation. Orders can be collected in person or sent via carbon-neutral, registered, and insured post.

Moissanite Engagement Ring's production processes prevent environmental damage from mining and ensure fair practices for workers.

Lab-grown moissanite is made from silicon carbide and has a higher light refraction index than diamonds. In addition, the company's new rings attract less grease and dirt than diamonds, so their brilliance is maintained for longer between cleanings.

MarketWatch recently reported that the demand for moissanite is forecast to continue its upward trend until 2028. The gemstone's rising popularity has been attributed to its status as a sustainable diamond alternative and its optical qualities that surpass those of diamonds.

Interested parties can find more information at https://moissaniteengagementrings.com.au

Contact Info:

Name: Jarod Guthrie

Email: customers@moissaniteengagementrings.com.au

Organization: Moissanite Engagement Rings

Address: 425 Smith St, Fitzroy, Victoria 3065, Australia

Website: https://moissaniteengagementrings.com.au/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150989