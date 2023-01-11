Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - The Perseus Project, backed by Perseus Fintech, a company listed on a major stock exchange, is excited to announce the launch of its token on Uniswap on Friday the 16th January at 4 PM UTC+1.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/150891_31bb447c149aa949_001full.jpg

The Perseus Project's mission is to create an ecosystem that supports the financial independence of its community through the use of cutting-edge technologies and high-quality instructional content. To this end, the project has already released an AI-powered copy-trading platform within the ecosystem.

The AI trading platform is built on advanced algorithms that are capable of making predictions about the market trends. This will provide a significant edge to token holders, who will be able to access the platform and its features.

In addition, next month, Perseus is releasing an NFT Alpha channel to showcase NFT projects to users, as well as an educational content module on crypto and NFTs.

Perseus's ultimate goal is to create a comprehensive ecosystem that provides users with everything they need to succeed in the crypto and NFT space, including the tools, knowledge, and community support required to make informed decisions.

The launch of the Perseus token on Uniswap marks an important milestone for the project, as it will allow community members to directly participate in the growth and development of the ecosystem. The token will also serve as the primary means of access to the various tools and resources within the ecosystem.

The Perseus team is confident that the launch of the token on Uniswap will be met with strong demand from both existing community members and new users, as the project continues to grow and expand its offerings.

"We're excited to launch the Perseus token on Uniswap and offer the community a chance to invest in our project," said CEO of Perseus Token. "We believe that the Perseus ecosystem has the potential to change the game for retail investors and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of this movement."

For more information about the Perseus Project and the launch of its token on Uniswap, please visit the project's website at https://perseustoken.com/.

Contact Information:

Company name: Perseus Fintech SA

Name: Diego Papa

Email: ir@perseusfintech.com

Website: www.perseustoken.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/perseusfintech

Twitter: https://twitter.com/perseusfintech

Telegram: https://t.me/perseus_fintech

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150891