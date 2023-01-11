EH Group has recently established an important foothold in India, with its wholly owned subsidiary EH Group Systems Pvt Ltd. Based at the prestigious IIT Madras Research Park, our new Innovation Lab will serve to further develop our fuel cell technologies and support our growing customer base in India. It coincides with our first fuel cell deployment in the country and India's recent policy commitment to green hydrogen.

EH Group is expanding its footprint by establishing an Innovation Lab in India, based at the IITM Research Park. Recently established EH Group Systems Pvt Ltd, is aimed at accelerating the development of our fuel cell products, primarily focusing on our proprietary control systems software.

It is led by Anand Vasappanavara, Principal Control/Automation engineer, who was instrumental in designing FC system control development programs at major OEMs before joining EH Group in 2019. He is supported by a pre-established team that have already been collaborating with us, as well as several additional hires, notably from the strong academic talent pool at IIT Madras. We expect our team to grow rapidly to meet the nascent market opportunity.

"India is demonstrating its ambition to be a leader in hydrogen technologies, as witnessed by strong policy support and industrial investment announcements. Our goal is not only to support our fuel cell technology development but to better service our clients in the rapidly growing hydrogen sector in India" says Mardit Matian, founder of EH Group.

"The time has never been better to invest in the hydrogen ecosystem in India. We are excited to benefit from its deep talent pool and to accelerate India's journey towards decarbonisation and greater energy independence. ", added Christopher Brandon, co-founder.

EH Group - Headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland since 2017. It is focused on the design and production of its innovative fuel cell technology, to decarbonise heavy duty mobility and large scale stationary applications. It offers high power density fuel cell stacks with greater efficiencies and a unique production process that radically reduces costs with scale.

