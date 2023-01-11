Shore Consulting: New Book by Jeff Shore Offers an Updated Perspective on His Classic Top-Seller, Empowering Sales Professionals To Conquer a Destabilizing Housing Market

'Tough(er) Market New Home Sales,' available now, refreshes the recipe of its 2008 predecessor with timely insights and new strategies to achieve sales in a challenging housing market

AUBURN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Tough(er) Market New Home Sales , a new book released today by homebuilding authority Jeff Shore, delivers a relevant revision of his recession-proof 2008 industry favorite, Tough Market New Home Sales. Written as a wayfinder for sales professionals navigating an intimidating housing market, the book instills confidence by demonstrating how sales teams and leaders can remain in control and stay successful no matter the market conditions.

"Tough(er) Market New Home Sales will revive the spirit and recalibrate the strategies of anyone who might be struggling after the market boom of 2020 and 2021," said Shore. "Many of today's leaders and sales professionals in home sales came into the market when it was red hot, but now many are entering a downturn they haven't before experienced. I wanted to take my 2008 book, which helped many get through the Great Recession, and modernize it for the sales pros of today. Many proven sales behaviors are timeless, but the times and the buyers have changed nonetheless, so now that it's been 15 years since the previous release, I knew there was an imminent need for both the housing industry's new cohort as well as seasoned sales pros to fortify their approach."

Reflecting on the lessons learned since 2008, Shore's updated classic includes new insights that can be immediately applied to help sales teams remain resilient. This newly expanded edition also includes contributions from Shore Consulting Senior Consultants Amy O'Connor and Ryan Taft who provide real-time strategies and techniques based on what's working right now on the front lines of the nation's top homebuilders.

Tough(er) Market New Home Sales will be eye-opening and encouraging for anyone who hasn't read the original, but even veteran sales pros who are familiar with Shore's first edition will feel motivated by reading the revamped version. Buyers are more educated now than they were in 2008 and they can filter out the scripted sales pitches that many teams still rely on today. Shore teaches sales teams how to earn a buyer's respect and engage in more human-centered ways, anchored by authenticity and the understanding that buyers are having a complex emotional experience when purchasing a home.

After meeting Shore and picking up the original book in 2008, Bryan DeGabrielle, Vice President of Sales for Eastwood Homes, hired Shore to coach his sales teams across the company's divisions. DeGabrielle credits Shore's book as one of the major reasons why he and his teams were able to make it through the Great Recession.

"I remember the first time I read Tough Market New Home Sales and how many revelations I had page after page," said DeGabrielle. "It was the most challenging time I'd faced in my career, but reading that book gave me the confidence and assurance I needed to make it through. Jeff's insight, experience, knowledge, professionalism and real-world application are unmatched in the industry.

"Staring down another challenging market made me pick up the book again and review the many notes I made and the underlined teachings and tactics that helped me during the Great Recession," continued DeGabrielle. "When I heard Jeff was releasing a new edition, I thought the timing couldn't be any better. I can't wait to see what he has to say now that it's been 15 years since the original."

The release of Tough(er) Market New Home Sales is the first of many initiatives on Shore's docket for 2023. On January 31, he will lead a presentation at the 2023 International Builders' Show titled "The Wake-Up Call: Proven Sales Tactics for a Tough Market," which will complement learnings from the book and help homebuilding professionals learn how to better assess and connect with customers in order to secure sales.

Tough(er) Market New Home Sales is now available via Shore's website. To learn more, visit https://jeffshore.com.

About Jeff Shore

Jeff Shore is the Founder of Shore Consulting, Inc. a company specializing in consumer psychology and customer experience training programs for homebuilders. Using these modern, game-changing techniques, Jeff Shore's clients delivered over 145,000 new homes generating $54 billion in revenue last year.

Jeff holds the Certified Speaking Professional designation from the National Speakers Association (NSA) and is a member of the NSA's exclusive Million Dollar Speaker's Group. He is the author of 11 books on sales and customer experience strategies, including his best-selling books from McGraw-Hill Business Be Bold and Win the Sale and Follow Up and Win the Sale .

