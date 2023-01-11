GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company and Digital Engineering leader, announced today that it has been named an overall Leader in the Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services 2022 Ratings. The report provides a 360-degree assessment of engineering research and development (ER&D) service providers, identifying their prowess and scalability across key markets and technologies. It is leveraged by company decision makers seeking to identify vetted service providers to support a wide range of engineering projects. Such resources are increasingly more important as investment in digital transformation rises rapidly across all industries to satisfy a growing demand for intelligent, connected, and data-driven experiences for consumers and company employees alike.

Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with 20+ years of experience. As part of its annual ER&D Services Zinnov Zones ratings exercise, the company evaluates more than 50 global service providers across multiple verticals, micro-verticals, and geographies. GlobalLogic's earned position as an overall leader indicates the digital engineering firm has demonstrated itself to be an Established, Expansive company when compared to its peers-labels specifically measuring:

Established: proven specialization; R&D practice maturity (depth and maturity of services); innovation and IP; ecosystem linkages

proven specialization; R&D practice maturity (depth and maturity of services); innovation and IP; ecosystem linkages Expansive: scale and scalability; number of verticals serviced; client spread/diversification

Validating its overall leadership recognition, GlobalLogic was rated in the leadership zone for the following verticals and technologies:

Automotive

Consumer Software

Data AI Engineering

Enterprise Software

Experience Engineering

Telecommunications

Telehealth

The 2022 edition of the Zones ratings marks GlobalLogic's seventh year earning a spot in the ER&D Services Ratings' general leader quadrant, having first placed there in 2016. While GlobalLogic first moved to an overall leadership position three years ago, it has since moved up in its rating and earned higher leadership zone positions in several sub-categories listed above.

"The recognition received in the Zinnov Zones evaluation is a direct testament to the ingenuity, commitment, and skills displayed by our team members around the world," said Arya Barirani, Chief Marketing Officer, GlobalLogic. "From our perspective, this rating acknowledges our continued ability to deepen our foothold in a wide variety of markets. It also acknowledges our dedication to broadening our experience in technologies that drive next- gen digital transformations. These investments in our people, training, and facilities are all designed to help us better serve our customers."

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov, said, "GlobalLogic's intense focus on building new-age technology capabilities, combined with its digital accelerators and its self-contained innovation labs, has helped the firm drive high value transformation for its customers. GlobalLogic continues to strengthen its digital core through strategic acquisitions like Fortech, which has enabled it to expand its portfolio of offerings across technologies and geographies. A well-articulated growth strategy and a data-driven approach across its wide-spectrum of Digital Engineering Services offerings has helped GlobalLogic firmly anchor its leadership position in the 2022 Zinnov Zones ER&D ratings."

The 2022 ER&D Services Ratings report as well as prior year reports can be found here: https://zinnovzones.com/ratings/e-r-and-d-services/overall/2022.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005241/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

GlobalLogic, Inc. (Global)

Heather Ailara

211 Communications

+1.973.567.6040