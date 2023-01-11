Government's Ag2030 mission aims to generate AUD 100 Bn in agricultural production by 2030 driving huge demand for Agriculture equipment in Australia: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australia Agriculture Equipment market is moderately concentrated with five players capturing ~75% of the market share in 2021. Most manufacturers of agricultural machinery sell their machines through authorized dealerships. Both OEM's and aftermarket sales go hand-in-hand owing to increase in demand for original equipment which increases the demand for spare parts. Online Physical-digital channels of Purchase listing their products online will be preferred by consumers in the medium term.





There is continuous growth in the sales of tractors in the agricultural equipment market as they are inevitable for farming operations in the rough terrain of Australia .

. GPS enabled agricultural equipment and predominance of precision farming techniques are the major trends in the market.

There is heavy competition among local and foreign players as significant proportion of agricultural equipment used in Australia are imported from overseas.

are imported from overseas. OEM's and aftermarket sales go hand-in-hand as the demand for original equipment rises, demand for spare parts increase along with it.

Price and quality of the equipment along with the level of automation and type of commodity produced by the farmer affects the decision-making process of purchasing an equipment.

Surge in demand for New Technology: Farmers are currently preferring technological upgradations in their agricultural equipment. GPS enabled agricultural equipment and predominance of precision farming techniques are the major trends in the market. GPS technology helps in accurate field navigation to minimize redundant applications and enable maximum ground coverage in the shortest possible time in the rough terrain in Australia. Precision Agronomics Australia (PAA) has developed a unique product in the i4M technology and is leading the next wave of precision agriculture. Increased use of data science, automation, communication technologies has gained prominence in the sector.

Government Initiatives to Regulate Agri-equipment Market: Regional Investment Corporation (RIC) administers concessional loans on behalf of the Australian Government for farm businesses, drought-affected small businesses and other eligible businesses. These farmer loans assist farmers to purchase, establish or develop a farm business or machinery. Rural Research and Development Corporation (RDC) invest around AUD 1,176 Mn each year in agricultural innovation, with more than $300 million of funding coming from the Australian Government. RDC focuses on investing in digital agriculture and mechanization to deliver new trade and market access for producers, create jobs and reduce red tape.

Importance of loans and credit schemes: Increasing price of agriculture equipment will necessitate the importance for loans and credit schemes to invest in the purchase of machineries. Availability of credit and loans at a lower interest rate increases the preference for financed purchases. 13% of the total workforce employed in agriculture will be young population of 15 to 34 years of age by 2025. Young farmers will prefer financed purchases owing to the low capital in hand and easy availability of credit from different sources.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Australia Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by Adoption of Technological Advancements in Farming Techniques and Financial support of Government" by Ken Research observed that Agri-equipment Market in Australia is at a growing stage. The rising government policies and demand in Agri-equipment industry, an increase in credit availability along with rising online platforms for sale of Agri-equipment is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at 9.1% CAGR by value, during 2021-2026F.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Australia Agri-Equipment Market

By Type of Equipment

Tractors

Harvesters

Planting Equipment

Irrigation and crop processing Equipment

Spraying Equipment

Hay and Forage equipment

By Mode of Sales

Online

Offline

By Type of Purchase

Financed purchase

Non-Financed purchase

By Automation

Semi-automatic

Manual

Automatic

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Application

Harvesting& Threshing

Land development and seed bed preparation

Sowing and Planting

Weed cultivation

Post-harvest & Agro-processing

Plant protection

By Region

Western Australia

New South Wales

Queensland

Northern territory

South Australia

Victoria

Tasmania

Key Target Audience

Existing Agricultural Equipment Companies

New Market Entrants- Domestic OEMs

New Market Entrants- Foreign OEMs

Agricultural Equipment Financing Companies

Government Bodies

Investors & Venture Capital Firm

Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers

Agricultural Equipment Distributors

Agricultural Equipment Associations

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Period: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:-

Leading companies

John Deere

Kubota

CLAAS

AGCO

CNH Industrial

Massey Ferguson

CASE Agriculture

AGRIFARM

Farm Tech

DOBMAC

GASON

VIN ROWE

PELLENC

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive Summary

Country Overview of the Australia

Overview and Genesis of Agriculture Equipment Market in Australia

Ecosystem of Australia Agriculture Equipment Market

Market Segmentations of Agriculture Equipment Market in Australia

Snapshots on different Agriculture Equipment Markets in Australia

SWOT Analysis of Australia Agriculture Equipment Market

Growth Drivers of Australia Agriculture Equipment Market

Trends and Developments of Australia Agriculture Equipment Market

Challenges of Australia Agriculture Equipment Market

Competitive Analysis of Agriculture Equipment Market in Australia

Future Outlook and Projections of Agriculture Equipment Market in Australia , 2021-2026

, 2021-2026 Government Initiatives to Regulate Australia Agri-equipment Market

Cross Comparison of Major Players in Australia Agri-equipment Market

Agri-equipment Market Covid-19 Impact on Australia Agri-equipment Market

Outlook and Future Projections for Australia Agri-equipment Market

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

Research Methodology

Australia Agricultural Equipment Market

