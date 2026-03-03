Powerus: Kaizen Aerospace and Uzbekistan Ministry of Agriculture Sign Memorandum to Advance Agricultural Drone Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Kaizen Aerospace, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the State Scientific-Design Institute "O?zdavyerloyiha" to explore the development and implementation of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies in Uzbekistan's agricultural sector.

The memorandum outlines a framework for collaboration focused on modernizing agricultural practices through drone-based solutions. Areas of cooperation include professional training programs, joint scientific research, methodology development, and the establishment of infrastructure to support UAV deployment.

As part of the framework, the parties intend to explore:

Establishing a UAV training and professional development center

Conducting online and in-person seminars and knowledge exchange programs

Creating a technical maintenance and service center for UAVs

Developing methodologies for effective drone usage in agriculture

Evaluating the potential use of drones across up to 300,000 hectares of intensively cultivated cotton fields

The Uzbek partners would be responsible for providing local servicing infrastructure and agricultural inputs, while Kaizen Aerospace would contribute drone technology expertise and operational know-how.

The Memorandum of Cooperation is non-binding and serves as a foundation for further discussions and potential definitive agreements. It does not create financial commitments or legally binding obligations between the parties.

The memorandum reflects a shared interest in leveraging advanced aerial technologies to support agricultural efficiency, productivity, and sustainable development initiatives in Uzbekistan.

