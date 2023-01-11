Anzeige
WKN: A2PBMA ISIN: CA6658043089 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
11.01.2023 | 13:38
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Reports 5.96 g/t gold over 10.0 metres, 2.94 g/t gold over 14.0 metres, and 1.63 g/t gold over 20.6 metres from the Arctic Fox Zone of the Philibert Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQX:NSUPF) is pleased to report the remaining assay results for the Arctic Fox Zone (see Figures 1 and 2) from its 2022 core drill campaign on the Philibert gold property (see press release dated November 15, 2022), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Québec.

Highlights Include (Grades uncut; lengths measured along hole, Table 1):

  • 23 Holes Remain Pending (from the 2022 Philibert drill core program);
  • DDH PB-22-360 returned 5.96 g/t Au over 10.0 metres 180.0 to 190.0 metres, including 11.2 g/t Au over 0.5 metres from 181.5 to 182.0 metres and including 12.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres from 182.5 to 183.0 metres;
  • DDH PB-22-339 returned 2.94 g/t Au over 14.0 metres from 340.0 to 354.0 metres, including 4.01 g/t Au over 8.9 metres from 341 to 349.9 metres, and including 9.79 g/t Au over 2.0 metres from 346.0 to 348.0 metres;
  • DDH PB-22-400 returned 1.63 g/t Au over 20.6 metres from 86.4 to 107.0 metres, including 3.61 g/t Au over 7.6 metres from 86.4 to 94.0 metres and 1.26 g/t Au over 9.5 metres from 116.0 to 125.5 metres;
  • DDH PB-22-390 returned 1.18 g/t Au over 19.0 metres from 101.0 to 120.0 metres and,
  • DDH PB-22-407 returned 1.03 g/t Au over 20.0 metres from 66.0 to 86.0 metres.

Simon Marcotte, President & CEO of Northern Superior, commented: "We continue to be impressed by the results from the 2022 drill program on the Arctic Fox Zone. Results continue to show high grade gold over considerable widths along strike and down dip. We look forward to continuing to expand the zone along strike and down plunge especially toward the fault zone, known as the Fennec Fox area."

Mr. Marcotte added: "Following our consolidation endeavors in 2022, the year ahead promises to be a busy and exciting year for Northern Superior. Not only do we still have 23 holes pending from the Philibert program, but results from the recently completed drilling campaigns at Lac Surprise and Croteau Est, cumulating over 19,000 metres, will also provide for significant news flow in the weeks and months ahead. We also remain on track for an updated resource estimate on Philibert in the next few months, which we trust will establish Philibert as a pillar of this rapidly emerging gold camp."

2022 Drill Program

Northern Superior is reporting assay results from the remaining sixteen drill holes for the Arctic Fox Zone, completed in 2022. This zone is part of the northwestern footwall located within the 3-kilometre Philibert mineralized corridor. To date, the Arctic Fox Zone has been defined over 600 metres along strike and up to 275 metres vertical depth.

Results reported today include drill hole PB-22-339 one of the deepest holes to test the southern part of the Arctic Fox Zone at a vertical depth of 270 metres, which returned 2.94 g/t Au over 14.0 metres from 340.0 to 354.0 metres. Drill hole PB-22-360 also tested mineralization down dip on the southern Arctic Fox Zone and returned 5.96 g/t Au over 10.0 metres from 180.0 to 190.0 metres at a vertical depth of 145 metres. Drill hole PB-22-358 drilled near surface and up dip of drill holes PB-22-360 and PB-22-339 in the southwestern extent of the Arctic Fox Zone returned 1.99 g/t Au over 12.4 metres from 42.7 to 55.1 metres (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). From the eastern extent of the southern Arctic Fox Zone drill holes PB-22-369 and PB-22-373 appear to be drilled too far south missing the intended mineralized zone.

From the central area of the northern Arctic Fox Zone, drill hole PB-22-407 returned 1.03 g/t Au over 20.0 metres from 66.0 to 86.0 metres and PB-22-400 returned 1.63 g/t Au over 20.6 metres from 86.4 to 107.0 metres. In the eastern area of the northern Arctic Fox Zone drill hole PB-22-390 returned 1.18 g/t Au over 19.0 metres from 101 to 120.0 metres (see Figures 1, 2 and 4). The most eastern drill hole testing the northern Arctic Fox Zone, PB-22-413 returned weak mineralization and may have been drilled south of the surface extent of the interpreted zone.

Mineralization is hosted in a quartz rich gabbro named the Philibert Horizon, part of the Obatogamau Formation, and focused within west-northwest to northwest trending silicified shear zones with moderate dips to the northeast. Mineralization is characterized by strong ankerite and silicification including dark grey quartz veining and up to 20% disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization. See Table 1 and Figures 1 to 5 below.

Complete assay results for the 2022 drill program, Arctic Fox Zone, are provided in Appendix One.

Table 1: Reported Assay Results, Arctic Fox Zone

Drill HoleFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)

Zone

PB-22-339

340.0

354.0

14.0

2.94

Arctic Fox - North
including

341.0

349.9

8.9

4.01

Arctic Fox - North
and including

346.0

348.0

2.0

9.79

Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-358

42.7

55.1

12.4

1.99

Arctic Fox - South
including

49.8

55.1

5.3

3.11

Arctic Fox - South
and

69.2

70.1

0.9

0.97

Arctic Fox - South
PB-22-360

180.0

190.0

10.0

5.96

Arctic Fox - South
including

181.5

182.0

0.5

11.20

Arctic Fox - South
including

182.5

183.0

0.5

12.90

Arctic Fox - South
PB-22-363

108.0

109.0

1.0

0.80

Arctic Fox - North
and

125.0

127.0

2.0

0.51

Arctic Fox - North
and

208.0

210.2

2.2

0.97

Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-369

13.6

14.8

1.2

0.40

Arctic Fox - South
PB-22-373

15.3

18.1

2.8

0.66

Arctic Fox - South
and

62.5

70.5

8.0

0.54

Arctic Fox - South
including

65.0

65.7

0.7

2.77

Arctic Fox - South
PB-22-390

101.0

120.0

19.0

1.18

Arctic Fox - North
including

104.0

106.0

2.0

2.63

Arctic Fox - North
including

111.0

114.0

3.0

2.41

Arctic Fox - North
including

119.0

120.0

1.0

3.26

Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-398

53.0

56.0

3.0

1.64

Arctic Fox - North
and

87.7

95.0

7.3

0.63

Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-400

86.4

107.0

20.6

1.63

Arctic Fox - North
including

86.4

94.0

7.6

3.61

Arctic Fox - North
and

116.0

125.5

9.5

1.26

Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-404

96.2

103.6

7.4

0.70

Arctic Fox - North
including

97.0

98.8

1.8

1.81

Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-406

89.0

94.0

5.0

1.05

Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-407

16.9

17.6

0.7

0.65

Arctic Fox - North
and

66.0

86.0

20.0

1.03

Arctic Fox - North
including

66.0

67.0

1.0

2.00

Arctic Fox - North
including

78.0

80.0

2.0

3.40

Arctic Fox - North
and

100.0

101.0

1.0

0.54

Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-409

17.0

35.5

18.5

0.57

Arctic Fox - North
including

21.5

22.0

0.5

2.72

Arctic Fox - North
including

34.4

35.5

1.1

4.43

Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-411

12.5

17.5

5.0

1.39

Arctic Fox - North
including

15.5

16.5

1.0

4.00

Arctic Fox - North
and

36.3

40.5

4.2

2.44

Arctic Fox - North
including

36.3

37.5

1.2

4.00

Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-412

35.0

57.3

22.3

0.61

Arctic Fox - North
including

35.0

36.0

1.0

2.13

Arctic Fox - North
including

46.0

47.0

1.0

3.08

Arctic Fox - North
including

56.0

56.6

0.6

5.22

Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-413

19.4

22.5

3.1

0.89

Arctic Fox - North
and

30.0

37.0

7.0

0.43

Arctic Fox - North
and

46.0

47.0

1.0

0.63

Arctic Fox - North

Note: drill results are presented uncapped; lengths represent core lengths.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1: Plan map with results from current press release for the Arctic Fox Zone. Section lines for Figure 3 and 4 in yellow.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2: Longitudinal view of the Arctic Fox Zone - looking northeast inclined at 30 degrees.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 3: Section L11480W showing hole PB-22-358, PB-22-360 and PB-22-339 - Arctic Fox Zone. Section width is 85.0 metres.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 4: Section L11080Wshowing hole PB-22-390 Arctic Fox Zone. Section width is 60.0 metres.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 5: Drill core photo of PB-22-360 from 180.0 to 190.0 metres with 5.96 g/t Au over 10.0 metres.

Sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 60% to 90% of reported core lengths. All NQ-size split core assays reported for 2022 were obtained by fire assay with atomic absorption finish and samples returning values over 10 ppm Au are re-analyzed, utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories with sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, Québec and sample analysis done in Mississauga, Ontario. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank and standard every 25 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples inserted by AGAT Laboratories during the analytical process.

The technical content and scientific aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mrs. Adree DeLazzer, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Mrs. DeLazzer is Vice-President Exploration of Northern Superior and is not considered independent.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp in Québec. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.

The Philibert Project is located 9km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019. To date, more than C$13 million (historical value) have been spent on the Philibert Project, with more than 75,000 metres of drilling completed. The Philibert Project is owned by SOQUEM; the Company is currently undergoing an ownership option process, details of which can be found in the corporate presentation. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au. Croteau Est hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au. Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Simon Marcotte, CFA
President and Chief Executive Office
Tel: (647) 801-7273
info@nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Appendix One

Complete Assay Results, 2022 Drill Program Arctic Fox Zone.

Drill HoleFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)

Zone

Press Release
PB-22-333

419.6

422.6

3.0

1.13

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 5-Jul-22
PB-22-339

340.0

354.0

14.0

2.94

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

341.0

349.9

8.9

4.01

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

346.0

348.0

2.0

9.79

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
PB-22-345

65.6

67.5

1.9

0.92

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
PB-22-346

34.5

52.5

18.0

1.22

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
including

36.0

41.0

5.0

2.26

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
PB-22-347

18.7

23.6

4.9

2.87

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
including

21.8

22.8

1.0

6.48

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
and

32.7

43.5

10.8

0.30

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
PB-22-349

9.3

25.3

16.0

2.75

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
including

9.3

12.0

2.7

5.11

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
and including

20.0

25.3

5.3

5.00

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
and

41.0

54.0

13.0

1.18

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
including

53.0

54.0

1.0

8.20

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
PB-22-350

9.0

10.0

1.0

6.41

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
and

40.0

43.0

3.0

0.75

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
PB-22-351

12.3

17.0

4.7

1.75

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
including

13.0

14.0

1.0

7.30

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
and

68.0

79.0

11.0

4.57

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
including

72.0

78.0

6.0

7.88

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
and

108.0

112.0

4.0

0.85

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
PB-22-353

116.9

118.0

1.1

2.79

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
including

116.9

117.5

0.6

4.72

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
PB-22-356

117.0

133.0

16.0

1.24

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
including

117.0

127.5

10.5

1.73

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
PB-22-358

42.7

55.1

12.4

1.99

Arctic Fox - SouthCurrent PR
including

49.8

55.1

5.3

3.11

Arctic Fox - SouthCurrent PR
and

69.2

70.1

0.9

0.97

Arctic Fox - SouthCurrent PR
PB-22-360

83.0

84.0

1.0

5.29

Arctic Fox NorthReported 20-Jul-22
and

180.0

190.0

10.0

5.96

Arctic Fox SouthCurrent PR
including

181.5

182.0

0.5

11.20

Arctic Fox SouthCurrent PR
including

182.5

183.0

0.5

12.90

Arctic Fox SouthCurrent PR
PB-22-363

108.0

109.0

1.0

0.80

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
and

125.0

127.0

2.0

0.51

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
and

208.0

210.2

2.2

0.97

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
PB-22-367A

38.5

58.2

19.7

1.00

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
including

39.6

45.2

5.6

1.80

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
including

51.3

55.0

3.7

1.75

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
and

107.6

109.6

2.0

0.57

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
and

167.0

170.5

3.5

1.09

Arctic Fox - SouthReported 5-Jul-22
PB-22-369

13.6

14.8

1.2

0.40

Arctic Fox SouthCurrent PR
PB-22-373

15.3

18.1

2.8

0.66

Arctic Fox - SouthCurrent PR
and

62.5

70.5

8.0

0.54

Arctic Fox - SouthCurrent PR
including

65.0

65.7

0.7

2.77

Arctic Fox - SouthCurrent PR
PB-22-385

92.3

118.0

25.7

2.22

Arctic Fox NorthReported 20-Jul-22
including

92.3

98.0

5.7

6.02

Arctic Fox NorthReported 20-Jul-22
and including

108.0

111.0

3.0

3.24

Arctic Fox NorthReported 20-Jul-22
PB-22-387

113.0

114.0

1.0

0.93

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
and

128.0

135.0

7.0

0.78

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
PB-22-390

101.0

120.0

19.0

1.18

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

104.0

106.0

2.0

2.63

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

111.0

114.0

3.0

2.41

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

119.0

120.0

1.0

3.26

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
PB-22-394A

130.0

146.9

16.9

1.49

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
including

132.0

135.3

3.3

3.89

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
PB-22-397

96.0

119.3

23.3

1.11

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
including

111.3

119.3

8.0

2.28

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
PB-22-398

53.0

56.0

3.0

1.64

Arctic Fox NorthCurrent PR
and

87.7

95.0

7.3

0.63

Arctic Fox NorthCurrent PR
PB-22-400

86.4

107.0

20.6

1.63

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

86.4

94.0

7.6

3.61

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
and

116.0

125.5

9.5

1.26

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
PB-22-403

138.6

146.8

8.2

0.68

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
including

141.5

143.4

1.9

1.21

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
and

170.9

171.4

0.5

2.08

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
and

177.3

179.8

2.5

0.62

Arctic Fox - NorthReported 20-Jul-22
PB-22-404

96.2

103.6

7.4

0.70

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

97.0

98.8

1.8

1.81

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
PB-22-406

89.0

94.0

5.0

1.05

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
PB-22-407

16.9

17.6

0.7

0.65

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
and

66.0

86.0

20.0

1.03

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

66.0

67.0

1.0

2.00

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

78.0

80.0

2.0

3.40

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
and

100.0

101.0

1.0

0.54

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
PB-22-409

17.0

35.5

18.5

0.57

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

21.5

22.0

0.5

2.72

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

34.4

35.5

1.1

4.43

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
PB-22-411

12.5

17.5

5.0

1.39

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

15.5

16.5

1.0

4.00

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
and

36.3

40.5

4.2

2.44

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

36.3

37.5

1.2

4.00

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
PB-22-412

35.0

57.3

22.3

0.61

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

35.0

36.0

1.0

2.13

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

46.0

47.0

1.0

3.08

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
including

56.0

56.6

0.6

5.22

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
PB-22-413

19.4

22.5

3.1

0.89

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
and

30.0

37.0

7.0

0.43

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR
and

46.0

47.0

1.0

0.63

Arctic Fox - NorthCurrent PR

Note: drill results are presented uncapped; lengths represent core lengths.

Core Drill Hole Data, 2022 Program, Arctic Fox Zone.

Hole_ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Final Depth

NAD83ZN17

NAD83ZN17

Metres

Degrees

Degrees

Metres

PB-22-333

528426

5481230

381

210

55

501.6

PB-22-339

528306

5481188

382

207

54

399.0

PB-22-345

528002

5480922

380

210

55

135.0

PB-22-346

527996

5480887

382

210

50

108.0

PB-22-347

528042

5480816

380

210

48

66.0

PB-22-349

528083

5480792

380

210

50

81.0

PB-22-350

528145

5480752

378

210

51

66.0

PB-22-351

528161

5480846

378

210

52

144.0

PB-22-353

528108

5480921

380

210

55

153.0

PB-22-356

528084

5480966

381

210

62

177.0

PB-22-358

528036

5480872

381

210

50

132.0

PB-22-360

528169

5481025

381

210

52

240.0

PB-22-363

528323

5480971

380

210

54

270.0

PB-22-367

528228

5480881

380

210

60

15.0

PB-22-369

528211

5480772

380

210.0

42

120.0

PB-22-373

528210

5480772

379

210.0

70

150.0

PB-22-385

528544

5480797

378.1

210

55

167.7

PB-22-387

528513

5480823

374.9

210

80

180.0

PB-22-390

528513

5480823

375.8

210

56

159.0

PB-22-394A

528488

5480866

377.2

210.0

62.0

177.0

PB-22-397

528439

5480860

377.2

210.0

61.0

144.0

PB-22-398

528338

5480840

379.0

210

50

99.0

PB-22-400

528368

5480892

380.1

210.0

55.0

150.0

PB-22-403

528435

5480928

380.1

210.0

58.0

195.0

PB-22-404

528392

5480854

380.1

210.0

60.0

138.0

PB-22-406

528315

5480872

381.9

210.0

80.0

129.0

PB-22-407

528309

5480874

379.9

210.0

55.0

117.0

PB-22-409

528387

5480764

378.4

210.0

50.0

78.0

PB-22-411

528346

5480778

377.1

210.0

45.0

75.0

PB-22-412

528540

5480707

375.0

210.0

60.0

90.0

PB-22-413

528600

5480658

373.8

210.0

58.0

60.0

Drill hole collar coordinates in NAD 83 UTM Zone 17

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734771/Northern-Superior-Reports-596-gt-gold-over-100-metres-294-gt-gold-over-140-metres-and-163-gt-gold-over-206-metres-from-the-Arctic-Fox-Zone-of-the-Philibert-Project

