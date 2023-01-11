DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/01/2023) of GBP141.74m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/01/2023) of GBP141.74m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 10/01/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,313.45p 6,126,666 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,282.08p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,927.50p Discount to NAV 16.68% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 10/01/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.91 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 12.04 3 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 11.06 4 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 9.33 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 7.67 26.9231p 6 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 7.31 7 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.58 8 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.09 0.25p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.84 10 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 4.04 11 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 3.95 12 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 3.86 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.39 Ordinary 25p 14 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.03 15 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.19 16 Alpha Group International Plc 1.41 Ordinary 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.00 18 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.65 19 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.40 Preferred 20 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.24 21 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03 22 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 215030 EQS News ID: 1532783 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

