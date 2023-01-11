Prysmian Group and Avalanche Andretti Formula E Join Forces

Cable Industry Leader to Sponsor Team in 2022/2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry and Avalanche Andretti Formula E announce their official partnership for the 2022/2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Within the agreement the Group will also provide solutions to support transmission of power and information across all of the Team's sustainable electrification efforts.

"Cable and optical fiber technologies are key enablers of energy transition, electrification and digitalization processes. In particular, in the e-mobility industry they are essential for cars, charging infrastructures and related grid integration," stated Prysmian Group CEO Valerio Battista. "We are the first cable maker to partner with a Formula E team as major sponsor, with the goal of strengthening our value proposition by also promoting innovation in the strategic sector of e-mobility," Battista added.

"We are thrilled to welcome Prysmian Group to the team. Staying one corner ahead of our competitors has always been a key element of Andretti's business success making partnerships with true innovators like Prysmian Group, a global leader in electrification with their cable products, a huge win for our organization. We're looking forward to starting our partnership this weekend at the season opener in Mexico City," said Doug Bresnahan, Chief Commercial Officer, Andretti Autosport.

Prysmian Group is a true international player and a worldwide leader, serving markets around the world and continuing to pursue new challenges across sustainability initiatives. With the Avalanche Andretti Formula E partnership, Prysmian Group - already partner with the Italian solo sailor Giancarlo Pedote - is now linked to another sport, sharing values of challenge, drive, sustainability and innovation.

Andretti is a mainstay of Formula E, as an entrant since the inaugural season and has been a successful team claiming many podiums and wins throughout the nine seasons at racetracks around the world.

Created in 2011, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars. Since the 2020-21 season, Formula E is a FIA World Championship, making it the first single-seater racing series outside of Formula One to be given world championship status.

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 150 years of experience, sales of over €12 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 108 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibers, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Led by racing legend Michael Andretti, the team fields multiple entries in INDYCAR, Indy Lights, IMSA and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship; and has collaborations in Extreme E as Andretti United Extreme E and Australian Supercars as Walkinshaw Andretti United. The global racing enterprise boasts over 250 race wins, four INDYCAR Series championships, five Indy Lights titles, one Indy Pro 2000 and one USF2000 championship, a Silver Class GT4 championship and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. The team also holds two X Games Gold Medals and five U.S. rallycross championships.

