Denmark-Based Autofuel Aps Seeks to Transform Refueling Systems at Gas Stations for the Future

GRINDSTED, SOUTH DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Technology has immensely changed the way we live today by significantly playing a key role in reducing the risks and challenges human beings used to face in workplaces. A major portion of human effort has been replaced by machines. Today, most products and services are available at our doorsteps, thanks to technological advancements. However, certain industries still follow conventional methods to deliver their products and services. Gas stations are a classic example in this regard. Even though the automobile industry has made way for automated driverless cars, the refueling methodology continues to be traditional, requiring human involvement. Identifying the safety and security challenges it poses to the customers and workers at the gas stations, Autofuel , a Denmark-based automated refueling system, provides a robotic solution that eliminates human involvement and, in turn, reduces the risks associated with it.

Autofuel seeks to transform refueling methodology at gas stations for the future with the help of advanced technology. The new system developed by the company intends to redefine the conventional refueling models, ensuring comfort, convenience, and safety for both customers and gas stations. Autofuel, anticipating that self-driving cars will be a reality soon, aims to replace human involvement with proprietary technology that handles the entire refueling process.

" Autofuel is taking the gas station to the next level of convenience, besides giving the gas station a higher income and a faster flow. Autofuel is making sure that the technology you will find at your local gas station is just as advanced as the one you arrive in," says Jonas Thor Olsen, partner and CEO of Autofuel.

Autofuel brings benefits to the customer, the gas station, and the energy company. The Autofuel robot not only refuels the car, it also takes care of customer identification and payments without requiring any actions from the customer. The system has been designed as an add-on to the existing dispenser, requires no modifications, and still lets the customer refuel manually if needed.

"The refueling of our cars is done just like it has been done for the past 70 years, and no major development has taken place. In the same period, technology has developed faster than ever, and today we have fast internet, smartphones, AI assistants, and self-driving cars that will soon be on the roads. Gas stations with robotic refueling can offer top-level convenience for today's customers and tomorrow's mobility, " Jonas Thor Olsen added.

About Autofuel

Autofuel is headquartered in Grindsted, South Denmark, and was founded in 2013. Autofuel is a fully automated refueling system that uses a robot to refuel vehicles. The automated system serves as a link between the vehicle and the energy source at the gas stations. The technology is also capable of handling autonomous cars and alternative fuels. It allows the customers to do automatic or manual refueling at the same dispenser. Autofuel supports the existing dispensers and vehicles without requiring any modifications.

Media Contact:

Name: Jonas Thor Olsen

Email: jonas@autofuel.eu

SOURCE: Autofuel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734819/Denmark-Based-Autofuel-Aps-Seeks-to-Transform-Refueling-Systems-at-Gas-Stations-for-the-Future