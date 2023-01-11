Harrison Vickers and Waterman, Inc.: Sam Taggart Joins Modern Pro Solutions Board of Advisors

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc. ("HVCW"), through its operating subsidiary, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions ("MPS"), (together the "Company") (OTC PINK:HVCW) is pleased to announce that Sam Taggart has agreed to join it's Board of Advisors.

"I can't think of anybody better to join our team than Sam Taggart. He is a leader in our industry and beyond. His skill, reach and expertise will be invaluable to our company and it's shareholders," stated Bobby Tetsch, CEO of Modern Pro Solutions.

Nobody knows the door to door or direct sales industry better than Sam Taggart. He has over 200 episodes on the D2D Podcasts interviewing the greatest minds in the business. He has trained and consulted over 150 companies in person and he is now training 10's of thousands of sales reps, Sam Taggart has cracked the code to bring success to his clients.

Sam's key focuses are: Leadership and Culture, Sales, Recruiting and Mindset and Personal Development.

About Modern Pro Solutions

Founded in 2016, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions, has quickly become one of the largest and most successful home services companies in the nation with a footprint across multiple states. With a focus on customer satisfaction and strategic business planning, MPS has grown into a multi-product business that has increased revenue year over year and expanded its reach into new markets across the United States.

For further information, please visit the Modern Pro Solutions website at www.joinmps.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe MPS's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond HVCW and MPS's control, will affect actual results. HVCW and MPS undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with HVCW's most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by HVCW.

