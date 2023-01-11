Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCB) ("Propanc" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that Mrs. Belén Toledo Cutillas MSc, Joint Researcher, presented at the recent 43rd Meeting of the European Organization of Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), Pharmacology and Molecular Mechanisms (PAMM) group. Mrs. Toledo Cutillas discussed novel approaches to hampering tumor support of key components within the tumor microenvironment (TME). Specifically, she described how "a protein-based treatment re-educates" certain tumor cells that play a key role in the TME, decreasing the TME influence on tumorigenesis and increasing drug uptake of standard therapies that are often rendered ineffective due to chemoresistance. Mrs. Toledo Cutillas commented that results and discussion on the novel approach was well received at the Congress in Florence, Italy.

"Participation at the EORTC-PAMM meeting provided an opportunity to present our latest findings to scientific experts and clinical researchers looking for cutting-edge opportunities in cancer drug development. Our research highlights future potential clinical applications of our lead product candidate, PRP, as a pre-treatment with current standard treatment approaches and existing innovative cancer therapies," said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc's Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal is to produce a non-toxic, long-term therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells, and as an adjunct therapy to pre-treat resistant tumors."

The EORTC's mission is to increase people's survival and quality of life by testing new therapeutic strategies based on existing drugs, surgery and radiotherapy. The EORTC also helps develop new drugs and approaches in partnership with the pharmaceutical industry and in patients' best interests. The EORTC research network consists of over 5,500 collaborators from all disciplines involved in cancer treatment and research in more than 930 institutions in 27 countries. Its research spans the entire spectrum from translational and pre-clinical research to large, prospective, multi-center, phase III clinical trials that evaluate new cancer therapies.

Propanc is currently undertaking two joint research and collaboration projects with the Universities of Jáen and Granada. The first project, POP1 (Proenzyme Optimization Project 1) Joint Research and Drug Discovery Program, is designed to produce a back clinical compound to PRP, which is targeting metastatic cancer from solid tumors. The second involves investigating the effects of proenzyme therapy and the impact on the tumor microenvironment, which is key to the development, invasion, metastatic spread, and recurrence of solid tumors. This has potential implications for future clinical applications of PRP as a potential pre-treatment for resistant tumors. According to Emergen Research, the global metastatic cancer market is projected to be worth $111 Billion by 2027. Propanc is undertaking these challenging research projects in collaboration with the Universities of Jaén and Granada, led by Professors Perán and Juan Antonio Marchal MD, representing the Universities, respectively, and Dr. Kenyon, MD, MB, ChB, Propanc's Chief Scientific Officer.

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas, administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include kidney, ovarian, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine, and skin cancers.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company") is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company's novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body's primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company's "Mechanism of Action" video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video.

Forward-Looking Statements

