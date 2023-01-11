Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: North Holdings 3 Oy comments on competing offer, extends offer period, and provides updated information on its regulatory approvals and financing

North Holdings 3 Oy comments on competing offer, extends offer period, and provides updated information on its regulatory approvals and financing NORTH HOLDINGS 3 OY STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 11, 2023 at 16.45 EET NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. North Holdings 3 Oy comments on competing offer, extends offer period, and provides updated information on its regulatory approvals and financing -- North Holdings 3 Oy (the "Offeror") believes that its Tender Offer holds significant advantages, particularly in terms of transaction certainty and timeline, compared to the competing offer announced on January 10, 2023 by Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish"), an entity controlled by Triton Fund V. -- Regulatory approvals for the completion of the Tender Offer are progressing well and the Offeror expects imminently in the coming days to receive the merger control clearance decision of the European Commission. The Offeror extends the offer period to expire on January 31, 2023 to obtain the few remaining regulatory approvals that are required for the completion of the Tender Offer, which are expected to be received shortly. -- The Offeror has secured the availability of debt financing for the Tender Offer also if the 90% minimum acceptance condition under the Tender Offer would be reduced or waived, provided that the Offeror ' s shareholding in Caverion would amount to at least 75% following the completion of the Tender Offer. The Offeror, a private limited liability company incorporated and existing under the laws of Finland, that will be indirectly owned by a consortium led by North (BC) Lux Holdco SARL (a vehicle owned and controlled by funds managed or advised by Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe), LLP, and/or its affiliates (together "Bain Capital" and such funds being the "Bain Capital Funds")) and further including Security Trading Oy ("Security Trading"), Fennogens Investments S.A. ("Fennogens") and Corbis S.A. ("Corbis") (together the "Consortium"), announced on November 3, 2022, a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion" or the "Company") that are not held by Caverion or its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). The shareholders of Caverion (other than Caverion or its subsidiaries) have been offered a cash consideration of EUR 7.00 for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Offer Price"). The offer period for the Tender Offer commenced on November 24, 2022 and is currently ongoing. OFFEROR'S COMMENTS ON COMPETING OFFER The Offeror has noted that Crayfish announced on January 10, 2023 a competing offer of EUR 8.00 that Crayfish intends to commence on or about January 31, 2023. Based on the information announced regarding the competing offer, the Offeror believes that its Tender Offer holds significant advantages compared to the competing offer, particularly in terms of transaction certainty and timeline. Crayfish's announcement states that Crayfish does not anticipate any material substantive issues to completion of its offer, which it states is expected during the third or fourth quarter of 2023, and specifies that Crayfish expects its offer to be subject to merger control clearance by the European Commission as well as foreign direct investment approvals. However, the announcement does not include references to Triton's ownership of one of Caverion's key competitors, Assemblin, and the expected complexity and remedy requirements resulting from this overlapping investment. The Offeror understands from its external legal advisors that the European Commission or the national competition authorities (the "Competition Authorities") will not consider Caverion and Assemblin as independent competitors once they are proposed to come under the common control of Triton, even if the investments are held by different funds managed by Triton. Therefore, the Offeror expects that Crayfish's offer will likely trigger one or more complex and time-consuming merger control review processes with an uncertain timeline and outcome. Based on the experience of the Offeror's external legal advisers, the merger control review of Crayfish's offer could take even up to 12 months or more from announcement, and gives rise to significant execution risk. As a relevant comparison, based on public information, Assemblin's recent acquisition of a much smaller competitor in Finland, Fidelix Group, resulted in a 9.5 month merger control process between signing and closing and required Assemblin to sell certain assets prior to completion of the acquisition in question. The significant degree of competition between the businesses of Caverion and Assemblin similarly implies a strong likelihood of merger control remedies being required, which could include a requirement for Triton to enter into binding agreements for Caverion to sell assets before merger control clearance can be granted. Any such sales of assets could trigger new merger control and foreign investment filings by prospective buyers, potentially increasing the time and uncertainty associated with executing Crayfish's offer, in particular given the long-stop date of January 8, 2024 under Crayfish's debt financing arrangements for the competing offer. Crayfish has also announced its offer without a recommendation from Caverion's Board of Directors or a combination agreement with Caverion, and Crayfish is therefore not subject to any specific commitments or undertakings with respect to any sales of assets or other potential merger control remedies that may be required. As noted by Crayfish in its announcement, the length of the merger control clearance process is not within the control of Crayfish, and there can be no assurances that clearance would be obtained within the estimated timeframe, or at all. Under the terms of Crayfish's offer, if Crayfish were to view merger control remedies as materially adverse for its investment case for Caverion or for other investments of Triton, Crayfish may unilaterally decide to terminate and withdraw its offer, preventing the Caverion shareholders who have tendered their Shares to Crayfish from receiving any proceeds. In contrast, the regulatory approvals related to the Tender Offer by the Offeror are progressing as planned, facilitated by the fact that Bain Capital does not control any other investment in the same sector as Caverion. In particular, the Offeror expects to receive approval from the European Commission in the coming days. In addition, the review of the Offeror's foreign investment filings was initiated shortly after announcement of the Tender Offer and the relevant clearances are expected to be received shortly. The Consortium intends to commit financing resources and sector expertise to grow Caverion. In particular, the Consortium is committed to preserve and expand Caverion's Finnish and wider Nordic footprint, which includes keeping Caverion's headquarters in Finland. Halvor Meyer Horten, Managing Director, Head of Nordics, Bain Capital comments: "The Consortium believes that our offer of getting 7.00 EUR for the shares in Caverion now represents a superior offer to Triton's slightly higher price in possibly 12 months with its significant uncertainties around antitrust. With regulatory approvals for the Consortium expected to have all been secured during the coming weeks, secured funding and no exposure to competing business activities, the Consortium's offer is highly feasible and its timely completion likely." Klaus Cawén, on behalf of Security Trading, Fennogens Investments and Corbis, comments: "The Consortium intends to commit significant resources to sustainably improve the operating performance of the Company, working closely together with Caverion's management and employees. For us, as committed and active long-term core shareholders of Caverion, it is important to provide historical and cultural continuity and to support growth plans based on the Consortium's Tender Offer that preserve and expand Caverion's Finnish and Nordic footprint. We believe that transaction certainty and business continuity represented by the Consortium's Tender Offer as well as our aim of growing Caverion as a stand-alone company and ensuring its long-term competitiveness is in everyone's interest. Plans that would impose a long or difficult process would create uncertainty to business continuity and the future of Caverion as an independent, Finland-based company." EXTENSION OF THE OFFER PERIOD As described in the Tender Offer Document, the completion of the Tender Offer is, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, subject to the fulfilment or waiver by the Offeror of certain customary conditions on or by the date of the Offeror's announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer. These include, among others, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and consents, including without limitation approvals required under applicable foreign direct investment laws and competition laws (or, where applicable, the expiry of relevant waiting periods). The process for obtaining the required regulatory approvals for the completion of the Tender Offer is progressing as planned and the Offeror expects to receive approval from the European Commission in the coming days. However, as certain foreign direct investment review processes remain pending and will not be completed within the initial offer period, the Offeror has decided to extend the offer period of the Tender Offer to expire on January 31, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the offer period is extended further or any extended offer period is discontinued in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. Shareholders who have already tendered their Shares in the Tender Offer do not have to re-tender their Shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the offer period. UPDATED INFORMATION CONCERNING FINANCING OF THE TENDER OFFER As described in the Tender Offer Document, the Offeror has received equity commitments, as evidenced in equity commitment letters addressed to the Offeror, and the indirect parent of the Offeror, North Holdings 1 Oy (the "PIK Borrower") has received debt commitments (and interim debt commitments), as evidenced in a debt commitment letter addressed to the PIK Borrower, in each case, to finance the Tender Offer at completion and compulsory redemption proceedings, if any. The Offeror's obligation to complete the Tender Offer is not conditional upon availability of financing (assuming that all the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer are otherwise satisfied or waived by the Offeror). The minimum acceptance threshold under the equity and debt commitments received from (i) certain funds managed by affiliates of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and (ii) certain affiliates of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Goldman Sachs Asset Management") has been amended so that the financing commitments by Goldman Sachs Asset Management cover circumstances where the Offeror's shareholding in Caverion would amount to at least seventy-five (75) percent of the Shares. In addition, the condition relating to the German Federal Cartel Office in respect of the equity co-investment of Goldman Sachs Asset Management has been satisfied. The completion of the Tender Offer remains subject to the ninety (90) percent minimum acceptance condition set out in the Tender Offer Document, but depending on the circumstances, the Offeror may consider reducing the minimum acceptance condition to a lower percentage than ninety (90) percent and/or waive the minimum acceptance condition to completion entirely. UPDATED INFORMATION ON THE APPLICABLE EXEMPTION UNDER THE EXCHANGE ACT The applicable exemption under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") is changed. Following the required due diligence, the Tender Offer is being made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act, subject to the exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act for a Tier I tender offer. The Offeror will supplement the Tender Offer Document in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 11, Subsection 4 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended) to reflect the extension of the offer period and updated information concerning financing of the Tender Offer as well as the applicable exemption under the Exchange Act and will publish such supplement document once it has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Tender Offer Document as well as additional materials and instructions are available at www.caverion-offer.com and at www.nordea.fi/caverion-offer. Investor and Media enquiries: Bain Capital, Security Trading, Fennogens and Corbis Iris Nevanlinna, +358 40 577 9229, iris.nevanlinna@miltton.com ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM Bain Luxco is owned and controlled by the Bain Capital Funds. Bain Capital is one of the most experienced and successful private investment firms globally, having made more than 1,230 primary and add-on investments with approximately USD 160 billion assets under management. The firm has more than 620 investment professionals worldwide spread throughout its global network in Europe, Asia and North America. Bain Capital has made numerous successful and value-enhancing investments and exits in the Nordic region over the past years. Notably, the company led the successful take-private of Ahlstrom-Munksjö, a global leader in innovative and sustainable fiber-based materials, which was delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Further, from 2012 Bain Capital was the owner of Bravida, a leading Nordic technical installation and services provider, listing the business on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2015. Security Trading is an investment company owned by the Antti Herlin family. As at the date of this announcement, Antti Herlin, Security Trading and Hisra Consulting and Finance Oy, which is a company fully owned by Security Trading, together hold approximately 15.43 percent of the Shares and votes in Caverion (excluding shares held in treasury by Caverion). Fennogens is an investment company owned by the Georg Ehrnrooth, Henrik Ehrnrooth and Carl-Gustaf Ehrnrooth families. As at the date of this announcement, Fennogens holds approximately 10.38 percent of the Shares and votes in Caverion (excluding shares held in treasury by Caverion). Corbis is an investment company owned by the Henrik Ehrnrooth family. As at the date of this announcement, Corbis holds approximately 1.27 percent of the Shares and votes in Caverion (excluding shares held in treasury by Caverion). ABOUT CAVERION Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of September 2022, there were more than 15,000 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries. 