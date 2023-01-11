Built In Honors Episode Six in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Episode Six Earns Placement on Built In's Best Places to Work and Best Midsize Places to Work in Austin Lists

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Built In today announced that leading global payments and banking infrastructure provider Episode Six was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Episode Six earned a place on the Best Places to Work and Best Midsize Places to Work in Austin lists, where the company is headquartered. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"Our employees have been and always will be our greatest asset, so being included on Built In's Best Midsize Places to Work in Austin list really serves as a testament to everything we've put in place from the very beginning," says John Mitchell, CEO and Co-Founder of Episode Six. "Our aim, as we continue to grow both here in Austin and around the world, is to continue to build upon the positive feedback we're receiving from our team and to maintain a culture that motivates and rewards them for the innovative work we're doing in banking and payments."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

Episode Six's recognition by Built In follows the company earning a spot on American Banker's Best Places to Work in Fintech 2022 list last June. In the past year, Episode Six tripled in size, ending 2022 with approximately 146 employees across the globe. Today, the company operates globally across 25 countries. For more information visit www.EpisodeSix.com .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies - remote, hybrid and in-office - with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

ABOUT EPISODE SIX

Episode Six is a payments technology company that gives banks, fintechs and brands the freedom to design and bring leading digital payment propositions to market with unmatched speed. From issuer processing to digital wallets - across deposits, credit, savings, and loyalty rewards - and account management, we power clients' payments journeys with the most flexible and adaptable platform on the market today, providing highly configurable products with user-driven tools and technology to stay ahead of, and respond to, customer demand and market shifts. Episode Six's platform is purpose-built to transfer value of any kind - fiat currency, cryptocurrencies, brand value points, gold, and more. Episode Six operates globally across 25 countries with an expanding team located in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co., Ltd. and Anthos Capital. For more information, visit www.EpisodeSix.com or LinkedIn .

