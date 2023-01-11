Concerning removal of AB Baltic Mill bonds from the First North market due to early redemption

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on January 11, 2023 to remove bonds of AB Baltic Mill (BMLB045023FA, ISIN code LT0000405862) from the trading in First North market on 26 January, 2023, i.e. on the early redemption day. Due to that reason Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading of AB Baltic Mill bonds on 23 January, 2023. The trading in these bonds will be suspended in the First North market and these bonds will be removed from the First North market following the provisions of items 29.10 and 36 of the Rules of the First North in Lithuania, accordingly. AB Baltic Mill announced that it will redeem the bonds on 26 January, 2023. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.