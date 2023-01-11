Anzeige
11.01.2023 | 16:22
Concerning removal of InMedica bonds from the First North market due to early redemption

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove bonds (TERB060022FA, ISIN code LT0000404832)
of UAB InMedica from the First North market as from 17 January, 2023, i.e. on
the early redemption day. 

Due to that reason Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading of UAB InMedica
bonds on 12 January, 2023. 

The trading in these bonds will be suspended in the First North market and
these bonds will be removed from the First North market following the
provisions of items 29.10 and 36 of the Rules of the First North in Lithuania,
accordingly. 

UAB InMedica announced that it will redeem the bonds on 17 January, 2023.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
