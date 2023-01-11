Online Provider of Used Shipping Containers Now Serving Multiple Canadian Provinces

Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - Eveon Containers Inc. is proud to announce they have expanded their North American operations to include multiple regions in Canada. A global provider of sustainable building, shipping, and storage solutions, Eveon currently has European headquarters in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. North American headquarters were established earlier this year in Charleston, SC to support the more than thirty cities in the US where containers are available.

The Canadian expansion allows residents and businesses to order decommissioned containers online with an option of delivery within 250 kilometers of Calgary, AB, Montreal, QC, Toronto, ON, and Vancouver, BC.

Eveon's convenient online webshop provides 24/7 purchasing options for used 20ft, 40ft and 40ft high cube shipping containers. They proudly offer a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee, upfront pricing, volume discounts, and convenient delivery within 5-10 business days. The privately held e-commerce start-up, which confirms operations in five countries by early 2023, looks to modernize the way consumers purchase containers by making the buying and delivery process automated and affordable.

Generally ignored as they rumble down the highway, Eveon's wish is for North America to give decommissioned shipping containers a second life on land.

"We don't just sell containers, we sell opportunities for customers to launch a business, start a pop-up restaurant or simply to save money on storage," said Eveon CEO, Aad Storm. "With 45 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers in the world, our goal is to recycle, repurpose, and reduce emissions one container at a time. We believe containers once retired from sea can serve another purpose on land."

Launched in 2020 in Germany, the global e-commerce company adds that the expansion into Canada was an organic evolution of their internalization plan. Quickly positioning itself as an industry disrupter, Eveon Containers experienced more than 500% growth in the US in 2022.

"After a successful launch in the United States, we are eager to build upon our key learnings, best practices, and business model for the expansion of its neighbors. While each region has unique variables, such as topography and container supply, every market also offers Eveon with more opportunities to recycle containers globally," Storm noted.





As part of their expansion, Eveon Containers has filled local Marketing and Communications, Customer Service, and Logistics positions in North America. To learn more about their commitment to sustainability, "Excellent" customer service, and container life, visit www.eveoncontainers.com.

