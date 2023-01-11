Taproot Foundation: Tackle Your Nonprofit's To-Do List With Support From Skilled Volunteers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Join Taproot Foundation's free webinar for nonprofits on Tuesday, January 17 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT for all the tools you'll need to partner with skilled volunteers this year.

Tuesday, January 17 at 1 pm ET / 12 pm CT / 11 am CT/ 10 am PST???

Register now?

What's on your nonprofit's to-do list for 2023? Okay, now what's on your "blue-sky, never going to happen without extra funding," wish list???

Let's work together to check off both lists! Join?Taproot Foundation's free webinar for nonprofits on?Tuesday, January 17 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT?for all the tools you'll need to partner with skilled volunteers this year. Taproot volunteers are waiting in the wings to take things off your overflowing plate, help you plan for the future, and build your organization's capacity to do amazing work. Webinar participants will leave with:?

Pro bono planning and project management best practices

Examples of projects you can knock out by March by collaborating with Taproot volunteers-graphic design, budgeting, HR policies, social media, and much more

Advice and motivation from a fellow nonprofit leader

Register now for this free one-hour event! And bring your colleagues-Taproot's volunteer community is 85,000+ strong so there are plenty of amazing pro bono partners to go around.?

This event will be recorded and shared with all registrants. The Taproot Plus platform is free of cost and accessible to all business professionals, nonprofits, charitable organizations, fiscally sponsored social good organizations, public schools, and small businesses located in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, and India.?

Tuesday, January 17 at 1 pm ET / 12 pm CT / 11 am CT/ 10 am PT???

Register now?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Taproot Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Taproot Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/taproot-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Taproot Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734873/Tackle-Your-Nonprofits-To-Do-List-With-Support-From-Skilled-Volunteers