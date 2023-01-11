JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on January 17th, 18th, and 19th

- Live video webcast presentations with participating companies -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event, January 17-19, 2023. As part of the virtual event, participating companies will provide a corporate presentation.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

9:00 AM ET: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:MBRX) - WEBCAST

10:00 AM ET: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:XBIO) - WEBCAST

11:00 AM ET: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:OTLK) - WEBCAST

1:00 PM ET: Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:VLON)/GRI Bio (Private) - WEBCAST

2:00 PM ET: Novan, Inc. (Nasdaq:NOVN) - WEBCAST

3:00 PM ET: Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:PALI) - WEBCAST

4:00 PM ET: American Resources Corporation (Nasdaq:AREC) - WEBCAST

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

10:00 AM ET: CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:CNSP) - WEBCAST

11:00 AM ET:AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American:AIM) - WEBCAST

1:00 PM ET: Panavance Therapeutics Inc. (Private) - WEBCAST

2:00 PM ET: ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZVSA) - WEBCAST

3:00 PM ET: Ceapro, Inc. (TSX-V:CZO; OTCQX:CRPOF) - WEBCAST

4:00 PM ET: iTolerance, Inc. (Private) - WEBCAST

Thursday, January 19, 2023

10:00 AM ET: Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Private) - WEBCAST

11:00 AM ET: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CYTH) - WEBCAST

1:00 PM ET: enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) - WEBCAST

2:00 PM ET: American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (Nasdaq:AMAO) - WEBCAST

3:00 PM ET: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (Nasdaq:AEZS; TSX:AEZS) - WEBCAST

4:00 PM ET: SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq:SURG) - WEBCAST

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

