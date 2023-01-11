Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - The Bok Agency, which helps its clients to grow their social media pages more effectively, has launched "0 to Social Proof," hosted by TikTok strategist Kaila Uli and Julia Suh from The Mantra Co.. "0 to Social Proof" aims to provide tips for how small companies and corporations can create winning content and drive sales through social media.

"We were frequently asked by business owners how to create viral online content in a world where information speeds past us around the clock," says Uli. "They struggled to master content creation for their social media platforms, a continuing source of frustration for many of them. They knew that their online presence was crucial to engaging with customers, but they just weren't sure how to go about it. The Bok Agency decided to work with The Mantra Co. to create '0 to Social Proof' as a solution."

The Bok Agency explains that the program starts from the top down. Participants learn how to set up lighting and framing, edit, use trends and captions, maximize SEO, and design a hashtag strategy. The goal is for each business owner to obtain the skills to optimize their social media content so that they can more easily connect with their existing customers, cultivate new ones, and guide each one through the sales funnel.

"'0 to Social Proof' is self-paced, and we are always happy to answer any questions participants may have," says The Bok Agency. "We hope that they will find it enjoyable and empowering as they learn the strategies behind great content and discover how to utilize them in their own businesses in 2023."

About The Bok Agency:

The Bok Agency was founded by model/marketing professional Kaila Uli, who grew her own audience from 0-180,000 followers in only 1.5 years and has organically driven over 40MM views for herself and her clients. The Bok Agency comes alongside established and growing brands to develop content from the top to bottom. The agency works with its clients to design full, customized strategies, from creating a social media page all the way to monetizing it. The Bok Agency remains passionate about helping small businesses in particular to expand their organic reach and increase views and sales by creating an engaging social media page.

