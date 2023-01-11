Kingston, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - OPTT Health, the New York-based AI-enabled mental healthcare provider, has announced a partnership with Utah-based voice AI specialist Canary Speech.

The partnership will allow OPTT's groundbreaking AI mental healthcare toolbox to increase its useability for patients, by allowing them to interact with the service exclusively by using their voices. The company hopes this will make the patient experience even more seamless and user-friendly which is important for it to be used for long-term monitoring purposes.

According to the company, this will also increase the diagnostic effectiveness of the Toolbox, by integrating voice and language signifiers of symptoms of diseases such as depression and anxiety.

OPTT's products are AI-enabled tech solutions developed with the intention of providing clinicians with quantitative tools and data-driven insights to scale-up the level of the care they provide, while maintaining the highest level of efficacy. It is also intended to enhance the treatment journey of patients and their engagements with their mental healthcare. The toolbox was developed based on the company's co-founders' years of frontline clinical experience.

According to Dr. Mohsen Omrani, OPTT Health CEO: "It is well known that a well-constructed interview is the best diagnostic tool. However, efficient tech-enabled healthcare hasn't yet managed to replicate the intimacy and accuracy of an in-person interview, since it has - until now - often relied on multiple-choice questionnaires that lack nuance and texture."

OPTT's new screening and triage toolbox provides clinicians with accurate and actionable evaluation of patients' mental status and data-driven insights on the care outcomes to help with clinical decision making. This is done using OPTT's proprietary natural language processing algorithms which detect symptomatic language use in patients' narrative of their mental health challenges and detecting subtle changes in the pitch and tone of their voice using Canary Speech's technology. Using these technologies to streamline and automate mental status evaluation, there will also be less room for human error.

OPTT Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nazanin Alavi, adds that "this will be particularly valuable in the triage process, where a clinical provider needs to quickly and accurately prioritize different patients and treat them all in an adequate and optimal way. The experience of speaking is much more natural and expressive to many patients, especially when patients have varying literacy levels. A lot of mental health diagnosis is about the patient expressing, and the clinician understanding, emotions. And a lot of our emotional expression comes through our voices."

The partnership will allow patients' voice inputs to be analyzed in a context-dependent way and conducts the analysis and data extraction in a similar way to a clinician would in an in-person interview. For example, the algorithm is capable of understanding how an identical word could mean different things, depending on the context it is used in. It also provides clinically relevant information which is important in deciding a patient's diagnosis or choice of treatment by tracking how symptomatic their use of language is (eg: how much the language reflects depression symptoms and how that changes through treatment).

Used correctly, the platform allows cost savings of between 50% and 66% and increases a clinician's productivity by up to 300%.

Co-founded by Dr. Mohsen Omrani and Dr. Nazanin Alavi, OPTT Health is one of the fastest-growing digital mental healthcare companies in North America. It was awarded the Mental Health Innovation Zone Award by the American Psychiatric Association, and is the winner of the Youth Mental Health Challenge (sponsored by the World Economic Forum and UNICEF).

