Mittwoch, 11.01.2023
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
WKN: A0B82Q ISIN: CA76125Y1051 
11.01.23
08:20 Uhr
0,223 Euro
+0,007
+3,24 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.01.2023 | 22:10
73 Leser
Robex Resources Inc.: Robex to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Monday, January 16, 2023

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RBX), announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST. Robex Resources Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Alain William, Chief Financial Officer and Aurelien Bonneviot, Investor Relations & Corporate Development. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company's Investor website.

REGISTER HERE:

Monday, January 16, 2023: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-rbx-2023-01-16-120000-1

  • To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Robex Resources Inc.
Robex Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed Canadian mining company with exploration properties in Mali and an operating mine. The group has a strong business model, which demonstrated great results with the Nampala mine. With this experience, Robex is now striving to grow in West Africa by acquiring and/or developing new mines.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. CONTACT INFORMATION
FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS RENMARK INC.
Benjamin Cohen, Chief Executive Officer
Aurélien Bonneviot, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

+1 581 741-7421

E-mail: investor@robexgold.com (mailto:investor@robexgold.com)
(mailto:investor@robexgold.com)https://www.robexgold.com/ (https://www.robexgold.com/)
Robert Thaemlitz
Account Manager

+1 416 644-2020 or +1 212 812-7680

E-mail: rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com (mailto:rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com)
www.renmarkfinancial.com (http://www.renmarkfinancial.com)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or even benefit Robex, if any, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purposes of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plan, objectives and goals and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
