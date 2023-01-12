IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Nominates IRL1117 As Drug Candidate from The P003 Project to Develop a Novel Treatment for Parkinson's Disease

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, January 12, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that a drug candidate has been nominated from the P003 research project. The drug candidate, IRL1117, will be developed as a once-daily oral treatment for the hallmark symptoms of Parkinson's without inducing the troublesome complications caused by today's mainstay anti-Parkinson's levodopa treatments. Initiation of development towards clinical studies has commenced and IRL1117 is expected to start Phase I studies in 2024.

"IRL1117 is an orally available and potent dopamine D1 and D2 receptor agonist that has demonstrated rapid onset and more than 10 hours of sustained efficacy in preclinical studies. This is a sharp contrast to the short duration of today's Parkinson's treatment alternatives, thus indicating that IRL1117 could become a significant improvement in the treatment of Parkinson's. We see tremendous potential in IRL1117, and its follow-on compounds, already at the initial stages of preclinical development and we are looking forward to learning more about the efficacy and safety profile of IRL1117 as it develops toward clinical studies," said Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D, IRLAB.

At present, people with Parkinson's disease are prescribed the anti-Parkinson's treatment levodopa treating the hallmark symptoms of tremor, rigidity, and slowness of movement. Levodopa has been the mainstay treatment of Parkinson's since the 1960s and is currently the only medication that provides adequate symptomatic relief of the disease during its progression. Levodopa has, however, significant treatment-related limitations, especially the short duration of action and the occurrence of troublesome treatment-related complications such as excessive involuntary movements (dyskinesia, PD-LIDs). By comparison, IRL1117 offers a clearly differentiating alternative being orally available, potent and displaying a long-duration anti-parkinsonian efficacy without inducing the troublesome complications during long-term treatment.

"We are very excited about the P003 project. A drug candidate from the project could, after successful clinical development, come to be an important drug for the mainstay treatment of the hallmark symptoms of Parkinson's and has the potential to transform the treatment paradigm of Parkinson's," said Richard Godfrey, Chief Executive Officer, IRLAB.

More information about IRL1117 will be communicated as its clinical development progresses.

About the P003 project

The P003 project aims to discover and develop dopamine D1 and D2 receptor agonist compounds with once-daily oral administration and improved efficacy on Parkinson's core motor symptoms (tremor, rigidity, and slowness of movements) but are free from the limitations displayed by levodopa (i.e., the short duration of action and dyskinesia). Identified using IRLAB's research platform ISP as well as specialized models of Parkinson's, are a number of compounds that are orally available, potent, and display a long duration of efficacy, without inducing dyskinesia during long-term treatment. These compounds are clearly differentiated from today's available levodopa treatments. IRL1117 is the first drug candidate nominated for further development toward clinical studies from the P003 project. IRL1117 is an orally available and potent dopamine D1 and D2 receptor agonist that has demonstrated rapid onset and more than 10 hours of sustained efficacy in preclinical studies. In addition to IRL1117, there are a number of follow-on compounds identified with differentiation relating to the onset of action and time to maximal efficacy.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.



IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing three preclinical programs, IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

