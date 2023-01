BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece consumer price inflation slowed for the third straight month in December, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 7.2 percent in December from a year ago, following November's 8.5 percent increase. Inflation has slowed over the past three months.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent after staying flat in November.



EU harmonized inflation advanced to 7.6 percent in December from 8.8 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.7 percent, bigger than the 0.3 percent drop in November.



In 2022, consumer price inflation averaged 9.6 percent compared to 1.2 percent in the previous year. EU harmonized inflation also accelerated in 2022 to 9.3 percent from 0.6 percent.



